A day for expressing our love

Valentine’s Day has been a special day in my life for many years, but only in the past couple years have I had a sweetheart to share the day with.

When I was growing up, Valentine’s Day was like Christmas morning, in a sense. When my brothers and I woke up, we would have a surprise by the fireplace in the living room – new red or Valentine’s patterned socks and another small token of my parents’ love for us. My mom reminded me of this wonderful tradition this morning when she texted to say “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Traditions are a wonderful thing for families on these special days of the year.

This is the third Valentine’s Day my husband and I will spend together. He is a wonderful man and he spoils me more than I believe I deserve.

Last year on this day, we were flying to Orlando, Fla., for our honeymoon. It was a fantastic trip and a great time to spend as newlyweds.

Now a year later and a little more than a year into our marriage, Rodney is still as romantic and wonderful as he has always been. When he came home from work last night, he surprised me with a beautiful bouquet of red roses with an “I love you!” balloon attached. The card he chose is beautiful and very heart-felt. He is a man of few words, but he picks out the perfect cards to express his love.

To add to the excitement of Valentine’s Day, Rodney texted me this morning that I should be ready to go out to supper with him tonight. This was unexpected since we had set out steaks last night to have supper at home together.

What more could a girl ask for? Not much more at all! Rodney is the love of my life and I can’t wait to celebrate a lifetime of Valentine’s Days together. I continue to love him and appreciate him more and more every single day of the year.

I wish all my readers a very Happy Valentine’s Day! I hope your sweetheart treats you to a very special day.

I am going to conclude this post with a couple verses from 1 Corinthians (13:4-8) – “Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love NEVER fails.”

This was a reading at our wedding and something we should all remember.