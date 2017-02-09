Globe Chronicles: Archives from the weeks of Feb. 1-14 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

Taken from the archives of the weeks of Feb. 1 to 14.

10 Years ago – 2007

REMSEN – St. Mary’s High School students in Remsen gathered on Jan. 22 for a prayer service and spent part of the day in silence, protesting abortion.

MADRID – When the ceiling in the parish hall at St. Malachy Church in Madrid needed work, it was viewed as the opportune time to remodel the facility. Father Brian Danner, pastor, pointed out that shortly upon his arrival to the parish about five years ago parishioners brought the stained ceiling in Hansen Hall to his attention.

SIOUX CITY – Sr. Agnes Dwight to celebrate 70 years as Carmelite Nun. Sister Agnes Dwight, Foundress of the Discalced Carmelite Monastery in Sioux City, will celebrate 70 years as a Camelite Nun. Sister Agnes of Divine Love, a native of Des Moines, entered the Carmelite Monastery in Bettendorf, Iowa on Aug. 4, 1935.

25 year ago – 1992

SIOUX CITY – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City celebrated with an open house and dedication of their new facility on Jan. 30. Bishop Lawrence D. Soens blessed the building located at 1607 Military Road in Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY – Campaign gets $570,000 gift. A gift of over a half million dollars for the Priests’ retirement Fund has been announce by Bishop Lawrence D. Soens. William and Eleanore Metz, members of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Sioux City, pledged $570,000 to aid the capital campaign for priests’ retirement, entitled “A Time to Remember”.

SIOUX CITY – Parishes reach out to inactive and alienated. A pilot program that was initiated last year at Blessed Sacrament Parish will this year be expanded to include all Sioux City parishes. The program is called “Re-Membering,” and it targets alienated or inactive Catholics.

50 years ago – 1967

EMMETSBURG – Emmetsburg girl to make first vows. Sister Mary Kathryn Molloy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Molloy of Assumption Parish in Emmetsburg, Iowa, will make first profession of vows in the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Mount Carmel motherhouse, Dubuque, Iowa, February 2. Sister is a graduate of St. Mary grade school and Emmetsburg Catholic.

REMSEN – Remsen St. Mary’s downed Fonda OLGC for Class A honors. (Basketball)

CHEROKEE – Mr. and Mrs. Frank Henke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on February 13 with a Mass of thanksgiving at the Immaculate Conception Church with Father Robert Dougherty as celebrant.