CSW PARENT QUOTES: Where do you see God at work in your child?

CSW PARENT QUOTES: Where do you see God at work in your child?

“I see God at work in my child by the compassion they have for those who have been unkind to them and to others. Also, by their inclusion of students who are usually left out.”

Sondra Harrington, parent of Bishop Garrigan School student, Algona

“Gehlen Catholic was our only choice for our children. Our faith is first & Gehlen Catholic Catholic makes sure that is the most important in their learning experience. They focus on the children making a difference in themselves, as well as in the community through many service projects. Gehlen Catholic is a community itself; a community that strives to make our children the best they can be! Gehlen Catholic cares about each and every student, as well as their families. They make a difference!”

Scott and Stevette Linden, parents of Gehlen Catholic School students, Le Mars

“We see God’s work in our children on a daily basis. From prayers before supper to reading scriptures at the children’s mass. We are extremely grateful to be able to send our children to a school where they are taught the Word of the God.”

- Cody and Jess Bunda, parents of Pocahontas Catholic students

“As the parent of a college freshman, attending a non-parochial school for the first time, I see God at work in her as she immediately immersed herself in the university’s Catholic center, attending weekly mass, leading music ministry and finding friends in her new church home. We are thankful for the foundation that was laid for her at Sacred Heart and Bishop Heelan.

Our high school freshman is happily involved in an abundance of activities, trying new things, making new friends and spreading God’s love with her positive can-do spirit!”

Allison Beumler, parent of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School student, Sioux City

“I see God at work in my children . . . .

When they invite friends to attend weekly Mass with our family

Actively participate at mass, whether as altar servers or taking part at the school mass

When they pray for others in need

Helping to prepare meals for friends or people who are sick

Creating cards filled with words of God’s healing touch

When they are involved in volunteer work in our community and our school

When they find joy in sharing Jesus with other friends and living their lives with the love of Jesus in their hearts

When I see them read God’s word and Bible stories and share what it means to them.

Through their laughter and smiles – – they share their joy and love of Jesus to everyone.”

Amy Otten, parent of Sacred Heart School and Bishop Heelan High School students, Sioux City

“We see God at work in our child through his awareness of his peers needs. He recognizes his responsibility to be inclusive of those around him who are often overlooked.”

Bruce and Jennifer Feldmann, parents of Sacred Heart School student, Spencer

“I see God at work in my children by the way they treat and respect other people. Through service projects they learn to help others, while at the same time working with other students to accomplish more than they could on their own.”

– Steve Peters, parent of St. Mary School student, Storm Lake