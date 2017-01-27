Garrigan adds Bear Care Daycare

By KATIE BORKOWSKI

ALGONA – New this past fall to the Bishop Garrigan system was Bear Care Daycare.

Bear Care is located at Seton Grade School in Algona and is open year round. Kristie Hough, Seton principal, is the daycare director.

The daycare accommodates children six weeks through 12 years of age. The daycare also offers a Before and After School Program. Bear Care is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Our goal is to provide a fun and safe learning environment for children, while encouraging social, emotional, intellectual and physical development,” said Hough. “Children receive quality personal and individualized care in a warm and loving environment, where they can feel safe and happy.”

She explained the daycare provides “a nurturing atmosphere, along with many areas for the children to actively learn and play.”

“For children of all ages, we incorporate lots of fun activities into their daily schedule that include arts and crafts, free-play, structured-play, music, song and dance, painting, coloring, various creative and educational projects and much more,” said Hough.

Bear Care received a grant from Early Childhood of North Central Iowa. This grant assists with the items needed to open a daycare.

“The support from the community has been overwhelming and supportive,” said Hough. “Many businesses and groups have given money or items to help the daycare.”

The grant helped in purchasing the cribs, child-size tables and chairs, rocking chairs and shelving. The daycare has received donations to purchase more shelving, educational toys, carpets and numerous items needed in the day-to-day running of a daycare.

“Each and every day we are privileged to have the opportunity to see the world through the eyes of a child,” said Hough. “Bishop Garrigan Schools recognized the need for child care in our area as families were struggling to find a place for their children. Bear Care was opened to meet the needs of some of these families.”

In addition, Hough explained, many of the existing families have found the daycare convenient to have one drop off location in the morning.

“Preschool-aged (children) can go right from preschool into the daycare without having to be picked up or taken anywhere,” said the director. “The After School program also helps families in which parents work beyond the school dismissal time as children can remain in our facility until 5:30 p.m.”

The cost for a full-time child is $150 or $30 per day, which is based on 50-week attendance. Two weeks is given off for sickness and vacation. Lunch and snacks are provided.

For 3-year-olds, attending preschool daycare will be $120 per week. Before and After School Care is $30 per child or $6 per day. This includes a snack after school.

Hough noted Bear Care is always looking for extra staff. Contact Hough at (515) 295-3509 or houghk@bishopgarrigan.org to inquire.