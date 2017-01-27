Teacher Quotes: What is a special benefit of teaching in a Catholic school?

“The special benefit of teaching in a Catholic School is the daily reminder that Jesus should be the center of my life. When I go to my workplace, my Catholic School classroom, I am called to teach as He did. The environment of our schools and classrooms which includes: pictures of Jesus, the saints, a prayer space, our studies and prayer throughout the day are a few examples that keep Jesus the center of our lives. I feel blessed to have such a wonderful “office” in my job. Focusing on Jesus as the center of my life helps me journey on being the best person I can be and am thankful to have a place to go each day which benefits me that way.”

– Rhonda Wieland, 1st grade teacher, Seton Grade School, Algona

“The ability to lead a Christ-centered classroom with students who have that same mentality going forward.”

– Andrew Klenk, physical science teacher at Kuemper High School, Carroll

“A special benefit of teaching in a Catholic school is the ability to point out God’s work in creation in art, science, math, reading, and social studies.”

– Joanne Maynard, 5th and 6th grade teacher, Danbury Catholic

“The benefits of teaching at Emmetsburg Catholic School are getting to know the individual families. I am allowed more opportunities to interact with the students and get to know them better. Practicing my faith daily with prayer in school is a very important part of my life.”

– Mike Brennan K-8 physical education and 5-8 history teacher at Emmetsburg Catholic

“Teaching is a Catholic school is a joyful experience for me because of the remarkable teachers, administrators and staff that I work with every day. However, the students are the main benefit of teaching at St. Edmond. The attitude and respect they show me are the reasons I come to work every day.”

Bernie Rosch, math teacher at St. Edmond High School, Fort Dodge

“A special benefit of working at a Catholic school is teaching students values and morals that can be found in their faith. Knowing that you are teaching and guiding children about something that they can rely on for the rest of their lives is a great gift.”

– Katie Phillips, 6th grade teacher at Humboldt Catholic

“Teaching in a Catholic School for my entire teaching career has allowed me to live out my Faith in God. I am able to incorporate the teachings of my faith in every minute of every day in my classroom. The opportunities to pray together for people of our church, school, community, and world show my students that they can make a difference in someone else’s life.”

– Jolynn Lewis, middle school science teacher at St. Mary’s School, Remsen

“Teaching at a Catholic school provides me with an incredible sense of family. Growing up, my family taught me the importance of education. My parents made sacrifices to send their six children to a Catholic school where we could receive an excellent education while growing and flourishing in our faith. When my own children were ready to start school, my husband and I chose a Catholic education. There, they receive a stellar education while learning values important to us including service, leadership, and respect. Now, I am blessed to be in my 11th year as a Catholic school teacher. I feel that our school, Mater Dei, is a family. As part of that family, every day I witness those values that my parents wanted to instill in me and that my husband and I want our girls to exude. I am able to share my own faith and knowledge with my students, holding Jesus up as the ultimate teacher. There is nowhere I’d rather be.”

- Sarah Jacobs, 5th grade teacher, Mater Dei School, Sioux City

“Teaching in a Catholic school is special because you do not have to keep a part of who you are hidden in the classroom. When there is a teachable moment within the curriculum or during an activity or event where our faith or a prayer can be used to teach a lesson, we can freely share our faith to help our students. I would truly miss having that available to me if I were in a public school.”

- Ryan Berg, English teacher at St. Mary’s High School, Storm Lake