Schools hold a variety of activities to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Sioux City will celebrate Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29 through Feb. 4. Here is an overview of some activities they will be participating in during the week.

Bishop Garrigan School and Seton Grade School, Algona

Students will be involved in all parish Masses the weekend of Jan. 28-29. On Jan. 30, seniors will visit area nursing homes. There will be a mayoral proclamation at 1:20 and an all-school Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at St. Cecelia Church. On Jan. 31, prek-3 will create projects to the support the community; 4th will make placemats for Meals on Wheels; 5th will craft patient care bags for the hospital; 6th will read and munch with the preschoolers; 7-8 will produce T-shirt bags; some high schoolers will visit nursing homes today and over the next two days. A staff breakfast will take place on Feb. 1. Movie and game day will be noted. On Feb. 2 will be Spirit Day Pep Rally for the entire school with Kiss the Goat. The Chamber Coffee will be Feb. 3 at the new parish center. Blessing of the throats will take place to celebrate the feast of St. Blaise.

Spalding Catholic School, Alton and Granville

An open house will be held on Jan. 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Alton cafeteria for businesses, volunteers, the community and other supporters, followed by classroom visits. Religion classes will make thank you notes. On Jan. 31, a K-8 Right to Life Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Granville. A family potluck will be featured that day. In language arts classes the 3rd to 8th graders on Feb. 1 will write to lawmakers to thank them for supporting Catholic schools. A living rosary will be held to pray for government officials. At 6 p.m. there will be a Spalding PK-8 family picnic pot-luck style in Alton center. On Feb. 2, everyone can wear their favorite college shirt with jeans or they can dress up for their future. Students will send messages to seminarians. There will be an afternoon of recreational activities on Feb. 3. The Annual Gala will be held at Hospers Community Center on Feb. 4 following the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Anthony’s.

Sacred Heart School, Boone

Catholic Schools Week will start with saying thanks to the parish family on Jan. 29. The 5-8 grade choir will sing at 10 a.m. Mass and the 3-4 grade choir will sing before Mass. Jan. 30 will be Pajama Day. The students will recite a living rosary at 8:15 a.m. in the gym. A family picnic will be held for grades K-3 at 11 a.m. and grades 4-I at 11:15 a.m. in the gym. The students will be able to show their character on Jan. 31 by dressing as their favorite book character or real-life hero. “You May Be the Only Bible Someone Reads” will be the theme of Feb. 1 and an all-school Mass will be celebrated at 8:20 a.m. The Prayer Buddies will participate in a service project from noon to 1 p.m. On Sports Day, Feb. 2, the students will wear their favorite team’s colors or sports uniform. The staff versus eighth grade volleyball game will be held at 2:15 p.m. in the gym. The students will dress up to show their career choice on Feb. 3, with presentations from noon to 3 p.m. A carnival is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. with a meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic School, Carroll

Casual dress day will be Jan. 30 for $1 at all centers with proceeds going to Mission Honduras and Then Feed Just One. Religious sisters will visit students in grades 6-8 at St. Lawrence. KHS students will deliver a “Thank You” to all Scrip vendors. On Jan. 31, Mornings with Mom will be held from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. for grades k-5 at Holy Spirit and Donuts with Dad will take place for grades 6-8 at St. Lawrence. Grades 6-8 will participate in the Family Feud game at 8:45 a.m. followed by opening of time capsule from 1992. There will be a dodgeball tournament for second grade from 9 to 10 a.m. and third grade from 10 to 11 a.m. A Star Wars tournament for kindergarten will be from 12 to 1 p.m. and first grade from 2 to 3 p.m. An all-school Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Holy Spirit Church. The eighth graders will participate in a NET Retreat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be Give Back Wednesday for grades K-3. Each grade will perform some gesture to give back to someone. There will be vocational guest speakers for grades 4-5. On Feb. 2, Donuts with Dad will be held from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. for grades k-5 at Holy Spirit and Mornings with Mom will take place for grades 6-8 at St. Lawrence. The students in grades 4-5 will participate in STEM and Minute-to-Win-it activities. The juniors will participate in a NET retreat. Adopt-a-Seminarian will kick off with Kuemper alum and seminarian Walter Pugh visiting with grades 6-8 at 9 a.m. Kuemper Pride Day will be Feb. 3 with students having a red and gold dress down day. The senior class will be at NET retreat.

Danbury Catholic School

Tying in with the theme of Genesis 1:1-25 Story of Creation…And God rested on the seventh day, students will participate on Pajama Day on Jan. 30 and donuts will be served to students and families from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The theme of Jan. 31 will be from Matthew 17:20; Luke 17:6 The Mustard Seed. This will be Spirit Day and students will wear their Danbury Catholic shirt. Students will learn about other cultures when they travel to St. Rose of Lima to spend the day in prayerful retreat for k-6 students. Rainbow Day, on Feb. 3, will focus on the theme of Genesis 8-9:17 Noah’s Rainbow. Students and teachers will wear a specific colored shirt and jeans – kindergarten, red; grade 1, yellow; grade 2, blue; grade 3, orange; grade 4, green; and grades 5 and 6, purple. A thank you lunch will be served to faculty, staff and school board. The theme on Feb. 3 will be Genesis 37:1-11 Joseph’s Coat of Many Colors. Students and teachers may wear crazy, colorful mismatched clothing, accessories and hairstyles. The students and teachers will present a “spirit-filled” gift to the special vocations in the parish and present cards from each student at a short assembly after 8:30 a.m. Mass.

St. Rose of Lima School, Denison

Catholic Schools Week will begin with celebrating the parish on Jan. 29 at the 9:30 a.m. Mass and 11 a.m. Spanish Mass. The community will be celebrated on Jan. 30 with Lunch with the Law – Denison police, fire department, sheriff and National Guard will be invited for lunch. The students will dress in red, white and blue. Jan. 31 will be the time to celebrate students with a retreat day with Danbury Catholic School students coming to St. Rose. Mass will be celebrated at 9:15 a.m. followed by activities. Students will dress in St. Rose shirts and khakis. The nation will be celebrated on Feb. 1 with students making thank-yous for state legislators. The students will dress as superheroes. On Feb. 2 the parents will receive thank-you gifts from the students. The students will dress up as they would “when they grow up.” Faculty, staff and volunteers will be celebrated on Feb. 3 with a staff and volunteer breakfast. The students will go skating at Skate Palace in Ida Grove from 1 to 2 p.m.

Emmetsburg Catholic

Catholic Schools Week will kick off with an Omelet Breakfast on Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 by Bishop Walker Nickless. Students will then be able to have lunch with the bishop. Students will recite the rosary together in the afternoon. On Jan. 31, staff will have lunch together. Students will see the movie “Horton Hears a Who” on Feb. 1, and it’s also PJ Day. Class Color Day will be marked on Feb. 2 and student helpers will help serve the soup luncheon. A Chamber Coffee will be held Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and that afternoon at 1:30 p.m., a highlight will be a carnival.

St. Edmond Grade and High School, Fort Dodge

Students will deliver thank-yous to community members on Jan. 30 and 7th to 12 graders will have a speaker that day. Literacy Night will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for k-5 students. A Book Fair will be held throughout the week. Movies in the classroom will be highlight for k-5 on Jan. 31 with 6th to 12th graders having opportunity to have a paid dress down day to benefit a charity. Bowling and Fort Frenzy will be held for 9th to 12th graders as well as evening talent show. A special activity to celebrate CSW will be held on Feb. 1 with special vocations visitors on Feb. 2 along with the Gael Olympics for 6th to 12th graders. An all-school Mass is slated for Feb. 3 with the collection at the liturgy to go toward tuition assistance. The Educare Award will be announced that day.

St. Mary School, Humboldt

A French toast breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parish center on Jan. 29 with proceeds to the St. Mary School Scholarship Fund. The students will participate in Service Day on Jan. 30, delivering gift baskets to the city hall, fire department, hospital and law enforcement center. On Jan. 31, Student Appreciation Day, k-6 students will attend a movie at theater while pre-k students will have a pajama and movie party. A staff luncheon is slated for Feb.1, provided by St. Mary’s Women of the Spirit. The school plans to have a vocations speaker on Feb. 2 and on Feb. 3, Alumni Day, guests will speak at 9 a.m. Mass and high school alumni will tour the school and visit with students. There will be a basketball shoot-off at 2 p.m.

Gehlen Catholic School, Le Mars

The Jan. 30 liturgy at St. Joseph Church will recognize current and former staff. A faculty and staff appreciation luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 31. A Le Mars Chamber Coffee is slated from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 in the library, served by the Christian Leadership Team. Entertainment will be provided by preschool and transitional kindergartners. The Peter Gehlen Society Luncheon is slated for noon in library. The Annual Family Picnic will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 in both gyms. Student Appreciation Day with Free Jeans Day will be held on Feb. 3 with Dining with Dads from 11 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. in cafeteria. Unification will be celebrated on Feb. 4 as Gehlen supports the Spalding Gala in Hospers.

Pocahontas Catholic

Food and Fellowship featuring breakfast treats will follow 8:30 a.m. Mass at Resurrection Church. A Retreat/Saints Day is planned for Jan. 30 as students wearing their sweats, “God Loves You, Don’t Sweat it!” On Jan. 31, students can wear their PJs as they are “Dreaming about a Life like Jesus.” That day will also be Star Lab Day/Book Talk Day. Service Day is slated for Feb. 1 as they will play Bingo, sing and make door hangers for Arlington and Manor Home residents. It’s Crazy Head to Toe Day on Feb. 2 as students will be able to wear crazy hair and socks. Parents or special guests will join students for lunch and they will go to the movie “Rialto.” Students can wear PCS clothing on Feb. 3. An all-school Mass will be held that day in church at 8:30 a.m. with the Yummy Sale and Carnival slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds will go to various mission projects. A potluck and dance for PCS families will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Mary School, Remsen

A CSW prayer service will kick off the day on Jan. 30, with pancakes to follow. It will be Middle School Fun Day at the Rollerama in Sioux City. A book fair will be held throughout the week. There will be a Living Rosary on Jan. 31 in the gym at 2:30 p.m. That day will also be Dress Up Day. A Chamber Coffee at the grade school will be held from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, which will also be High School Fun Day. A Jump Rope for Heart – Olympic Teams – will be held in the afternoon for PreK-8. It will be Throwback Thursday on Feb. 2, with students wearing the oldest Remsen St. Mary’s attire they can find. It will also be Preschoolers Fun Day. Students in TK-1 will go bowling and 2nd to 4th graders will go roller skating. The highlight of Feb. 3 will be Mass with Bishop Nickless at 11 a.m., with a family picnic to follow.

St. Patrick’s School, Sheldon

An all-school Mass will be celebrated at Ashton St. Mary’s on Jan. 28, followed by Family Fun Night. The next day is a Taco Supper, put on by the School Board from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Hawaiian/Luau Dress up Day is Jan. 31 and community leaders are invited to lunch. Feb. 1 is Teacher Appreciation Day, but the students get to wear crazy hats and crazy socks. The K-6 students will go swimming in Sioux Center on Feb. 3. The 7th-8th grade will go ice skating and do other fun things at the Rec Activities Center in Sioux Center. The week will wrap up with a Mass at St. Patrick Church, Sheldon at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Sioux City

Bishop Heelan High School

Heelan faculty will volunteer from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army in South Sioux City, Neb., on Jan. 30. Donut day for students and teachers will be enjoyed on Jan. 31, located at the CYO lunch counter before school. Alumni Day is Feb. 1. Students may wear uniform bottoms and T-shirts and/or sweatshirts from a Catholic institution. Homeroom Catholic Trivia will take place during second half of CT. using Kahoot. Sophomores and juniors will participate in retreat day on Feb. 2. Jeans Day will be Feb. 3 with a noon dismissal and faculty lunch.

Holy Cross School, Sioux City

Holy Cross School students/parents will be assisting with week-end Masses, Jan. 28-29. Third graders will visit nursing homes on Jan. 30. Both Blessed Sacrament (BS) and St. Michael (SM) centers will bring items all week to be donated to Mary’s Choice. For the nursing homes, PreK-2 will make place mats, 3-5 will make Valentine Day Cards and 6-8 will make center pieces and prayer cards. On Jan. 31, Muffins for Mom/Doughnuts for Dad will take place from 7:35 to 8:15 a.m. at the SM center. The Knights of Columbus will serve pancakes, sausage and orange juice for grades 3-8 at the BS center. Student art will be on display and talent shows will take place at both sites. Feb. 1 is Red, White and Blue clothing day. Mass will be celebrated for the SM center at 8:30 a.m. Pastors will be recognized on Feb. 2. Sweats and jeans may be worn on Feb. 3. Mass will be celebrated for the BS center at 8 a.m. Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. for BS center and noon for SM center. PTO Family Fun night will take place Feb. 4 at the Sergeant Bluff Rec Center.

Mater Dei School, Sioux City

Students in each grade have been assigned specific food items to bring in for donation to the Food Bank in Sioux City. An all-school Mass at 9:30 a.m., Feb. 2, will be celebrated at Church of the Nativity for both the Immaculate Conception (IC) and Nativity centers. Bishop Walker Nickless will be the principal celebrant. Women religious are invited to join the students for Mass and a thank-you reception afterward. Sister Maureen Doyle Awards will be given to one 4th grader and one 8th grader following Mass. An all-school carnival by the 6-8 graders is planned and carried out for the PreK-5 graders. A picnic-style lunch will take place in the gym. One School One Book kick-off will follow lunch. On Feb. 3 is the Nativity volleyball game with the 8th graders playing against the teachers and staff. At IC will be the Teacher/Staff swap and Bingo with Friendship Rooms.

Sacred Heart School, Sioux City

Students may wear pajamas to school on Jan. 30 for a penny. A family picnic will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 is Neon Nickel Day, when students may wear clothing that is neon and/or bright for five cents. Dress in Your Class Color for Dimes is Feb. 1. Students may wear their class color T-shirt with jeans or school uniform bottoms. Feb. 2 is Shine for Jesus with Quarters at which students may shine in their Sunday bling outfits. Priests are invited to celebrate Mass with the students and enjoy refreshments and donuts in the conference room after Mass. Feb. 3 is the annual staff versus 8th grade volleyball game. Everyone may wear casual or athletic clothes today. School will be dismissed at noon.

Sacred Heart School, Spencer

An all-school Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Jan. 29, highlighted by a Knights of Columbus omelet breakfast form 8 a.m. to noon and the Book Fair from 10 a.m. to noon. On Jan. 30, cookie trays will be delivered by Sacred Heart to the public and Lutheran schools and to local community services. Bishop Walker Nickless will visit from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; a Saints Day Assembly will take place at 2:30 p.m., in the church. Dress Down Day is Jan. 31. Students will visit King’s Pointe Water Park, Storm Lake. A picnic lunch with parents is set for Feb. 1. Lunchroom and playground volunteers will be recognized. Caps for Kids – $1 to wear a cap – will be held with proceeds going to kids with cancer. Letters of thanks to police officer and deputies will be written on Feb. 2. The school board will serve hors d’oeuvres for the staff after school. Principal for the Day will be Feb. 3. A school carnival and book fair will conclude the week.

St. Mary Grade and High School, Storm Lake

The weekend of Jan. 28-29, students will pass out Catholic Schools Week prayer cards at the Masses. The St. Mary’s School Choir will lead the music at the 10 a.m. English Mass. Students will deliver treats to the school’s partners around the community on Jan. 30. Elementary students will participate in an afternoon spiritual retreat on Jan. 31. An all-school Mass will be celebrated at 2:15 p.m. The teachers will have an in-service on Feb. 1 and students will have no school. Feb. 2 will be Parent Appreciation Day. Storm Lake United Coffee will be at 10 a.m. in the new parish center with entertainment courtesy of the third grade. On Student Appreciation Day, Feb. 3, students will have a “jean day” and wear a St. Mary’s shirt to show pride in the school in the community. High school students will have a service day from 9 to 11 a.m. and then go ice skating in the afternoon in Spirit Lake. PreK-5 students will have a Family Lunch Day, a picnic, from 11 a.m. to noon in the gym followed by board games. Middle school students will have lunch in the gym at 11:50 a.m. followed by board games until 1 p.m.