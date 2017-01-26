GLOBE CHRONICLES: Archives from Jan. 16 to 31

GLOBE CHRONICLES taken from the weeks of Jan. 16-31

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

10 years ago – 2007

Granville – Seven Granville Spalding Catholic High School students and three chaperones traveled to Minneapolis, Minn., for a time of fun and service Dec. 27-28. The trip was a service project of the St. Francis service group. Arriving on Wednesday the students got started by skiing at the Afton Alps.

SPENCER – Frank and Janee Boever, parishioners at Sacred Heart Parish in Spencer, were vocation speakers to religious education grades 4-8 at Sacred Heart during Vocations Awareness Week. Alissa Schipper, DRE at Sacred Heart, introduced the couple to the students. The Boevers’ daughter, Sister Danika, is in formation with The Intercessors of the Lamb in Omaha.

Catholic Schools Week Jan. 28 – Feb. 3. – The Good News in Education. Several large families in the Diocese of Sioux City have made the choice to send their children to Catholic schools. Ken and Lisa Madsen of Denison have eight children. Lisa points out that she and her husband decided to send their children to a Catholic school “so that they would have a good faith-based education and that they could carry that on and have a closer relationship with God.”

25 years ago – 1992

HOUSTON – Faith keeps Houston Oilers head coach keeps from losing his cool: Jack Pardee credits his calm behavior both on and off the field to his fervent faith. “My three interests over the years have been my faith, my family and my profession in that order,” says the successful National Football League coach.

WASHINGTON – Catholic elementary schools should consider starting day care and extended day programs to help ease financial woes and boost enrollments, said an official from the Washington-based National Catholic Educational Association. “Many day care and extended day programs at Catholic schools lead to enrollment at the schools,” said Robert Kealey, executive director of the NCEA’s elementary schools department.

ALGONA – The Iowa Test for Educational Development (ITED) has been administered at high schools, not only in Iowa, but throughout the United States for decades. Father Gerald Feierfeil, superintendent of Algona Garrigan, said the school uses it to assess its own educational program. He is also pleased that GHS students perform well in the test.

50 years ago – 1967

SIOUX CITY – Msgr. Joseph E. Tolan of Humboldt, diocesan director of CYO and Father William Ortmann of Laurens, CYO athletic director, have made a very important change. The finals of the 38th Annual Diocesan CYO Basketball Tournament will be held at the Municipal Auditorium in Sioux City. The finals were originally scheduled for the Heelan High School gym.

ROCK VALLEY – Tim Barry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clair T. Barry of Rock Valley, is state president of the Iowa Youth Traffic Safety Council. He also is a member of the CYO in St. Mary’s parish at Rock Valley.

VAIL – Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Launderville of Vail, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 4 with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Ann’s Church to be offered by Father D. L. Clark.