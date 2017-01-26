Funeral services held for Father Gralapp

CARROLL – Father Robert Gralapp, 78, of Carroll, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Carroll.

Services were Jan. 18 at All Saints Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars with Bishop R. Walker Nickless officiating, Fathers Kevin Richter and John Thomas principal concelebrating, and other priests of the Diocese of Sioux City concelebrating. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars, under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument, Remsen.

Father Gralapp was born April 1, 1938, in Le Mars, the son of Darrell and Connie (Fisch) Gralapp. He was raised and educated at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Schools, graduating in 1956. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, graduating in 1960. He enrolled at Mount St. Bernard’s Seminary in Dubuque for four years. He was ordained a priest in 1964.

Over the years, he served in many Catholic parishes. From 1964 to 1968, he was assistant pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish in Sioux City. From 1968 to 1969, he was assistant pastor at Corpus Christi Parish in Fort Dodge. From 1969 to 1973, he was assistant pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Spencer. From 1973 to 1975, he was pastor of St. Cecelia Parish in Sanborn, attending St. Joseph Parish in Hartley. From 1975 to 1979, he was pastor of Holy Family Parish in Lidderdale, attending St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Glidden. From 1979 to 1986, he was pastor of Nativity Parish in Sioux City. From 1986 to 1991, he was pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Granville.

From 1991 to 1994, he was pastor of St. Lawrence Parish in Carroll. From 1994 to 2010, he was pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Manilla. From 2010 to 2014, he was pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Manning, attending to Manilla. In 2014, Father Gralapp retired to Carroll. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his housekeeper, Ruth Ann Tigges of Carroll; his brother, Allan (Mary) Gralapp of Sigourney, Iowa; a niece; two nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

Father Gralapp was preceded in death by his parents.