Seminarian speaks: Tim Pick

Name: Tim Pick​

Home Parish:​ All Saints Parish, Le Mars​

Son of:​ Jake and Rosie Pick​

High School graduate:​ 1980 Le Mars Community School​

College: 1984 Westmar College, Le Mars; B.A. in business management, minor in accounting

Name of seminary currently attending:​ St. Meinrad (Ind.) Seminary & School of Theology

Year in seminary:​ Second Theology​

To what or whom do you attribute your interest in the priesthood:​ I attribute my priestly discernment to the service of my former pastors at St. James Parish, Le Mars.

Coke or Pepsi:​ Coke​

Most important thing you have learned in seminary: During my seminary experience, I have come to know the importance of discernment in everyday decisions. Discernment is not limited to making life changing decisions, but also how important it is to choose to live virtuously every day of your life.​

Pancakes or French toast: Either​

Most used app on your phone:​ Gmail with Facebook a close runner-up.​

Three characteristics of a joyful priest: Prayerful, Pastoral, and Fraternal.

Saint you pray to and why: St. Peter – a fisherman who was established in his hometown and, upon discerning to follow his heart and lead a life of witness, spreading the Good News​ to the faithful who had not personally witnessed God is personal affinity for me.​

GM or Ford: GM​

Bible story that most resonates with you: John 21: 15-19, the story of Jesus and Peter when the Son of God asks Peter three times if he loves him and Jesus finally tells him, “Follow me.”

Guilty-pleasure food: Anything that has the attributes of a dessert.

What is something about you people would be surprised to learn: I really enjoy HGTV. The idea of renovating and remodeling homes and furniture is challenging, yet, satisfying upon completion; much like our spiritual journeys. We are always working on making ourselves anew with the gifts of the sacrament knowing that at the end of our earthly journeys, we will find a satisfaction not ever experienced prior with the beatific vision.