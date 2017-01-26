Remsen to host evangelist 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

By JOANNE FOX

joannef@scdiocese.org

Jesse Romero wants to warn people that Global Warming is coming one day.

“It’s called the second coming of Christ and if you’re not found in a state of grace, you’re cooked,” he quipped.

Romero characterizes himself as a “cradle Catholic,” but tempers that by adding, “poorly catechized and never evangelized.”

Hoping to impact others, the former law enforcement official will bring his Christ-centered preaching and “On Fire Evangelization” to St. Mary Church in Remsen, for a three-day mission, Feb. 10-12.

Jessie Romero will speak at St. Mary Church, Remsen, next month. His schedule is:

— Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. on the power of prayer

— Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on the enemies of the church; Bishop Walker Nickless will provide introductory remarks

— Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. on evangelization; Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m.

— Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. on living in a state of grace.

Romero was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, a stone’s throw away from Hollywood.

“I grew up as a teen in the liberal 1970s, and my teachers were the liberal Woodstock hippies from the 1960s who were now running the schools and the church,” he said.

In search of God, Romero explained he was impacted by an evangelical Protestant Christian with whom he worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, prior to his retirement.

“He took the time to ‘disciple’ me and helped me enter into a relationship with the Lord,” he said. “Ultimately, I returned to the Catholic Church through the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and discovering the Catholic Answers ministry located in San Diego.”

Romero was awarded a B.A. from Mount St Mary’s University in Los Angeles and an M.A. in Catholic Theology from Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio.

An Arizona resident, Romero considers himself “an evangelical, Catholic apologist” who ministers full-time, even to brave the Iowa cold.

“I have preached in every state of this great country and I will go anywhere again and again in order to evangelize Catholics and make disciples,” he said.

Those who attend Romero’s events tell him they appreciate his “heavy” use of the Bible and the Catholic Catechism.

“They also like my passionate style, unfiltered speech and politically incorrect presentations,” he added. “They especially enjoy my Christ-centered preaching, in which I confess to having a man crush on Jesus.”

Romero has been preaching for more than 15 years and has been featured on Catholic radio stations for more than a dozen years, teaching and speaking in English and Spanish.

“My greatest joy in this ministry is knowing that I am doing the most important work this side of heaven which is evangelizing,” he said. “When you evangelize, you are securing a place for yourself in heaven.”