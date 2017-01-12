All Saints Parish burns mortgage: St. Joseph Church Building Is Fully Paid 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

LE MARS – In just nine years, enough funds were garnered to pay off the loan for the St. Joseph Church building in Le Mars. Father Kevin Richter, pastor of All Saints Parish, made the announcement in December.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for the parish, and a testimony to the vibrancy of the faith of our members,” he said. “While this announcement pales in significance to the announcement of the birth of the Christ child, it is nonetheless ‘good news of great joy.’”

Prior to the assignment of Father Richter to St. Joseph Parish in Le Mars in 2004, parishioners and the Diocese of Sioux City began dialogues to discuss the future of the former St. Joseph Church building.

In May of 1884, the cornerstone for a new brick church was laid at a cost of $7,000 at the former St. Joseph Church site. In 1885, the rest of the church was completed for an additional cost of $23,000. The St. Joseph church building served the parish for the next 137 years until 2012.

Construction of a new church building began in 2011. A dedication Mass was celebrated by Bishop Walker Nickless on Oct. 21, 2012.

Total cost for construction of the new church (including razing of the old St. Joseph’s school building, new student parking lot, purchase of a condominium for the priest residence, architectural fees and construction contract) was more than $10.5 million. When construction was completed, the amount of the parish loan was only $2.3 million.

To celebrate, the loan papers were burnt at an event on Jan. 8 at the parish center.