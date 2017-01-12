Adoption searches part of Catholic Charities work

By RENEE WEBB

rwebb@catholicglobe.org

Good news stories are not uncommon for therapists at Catholic Charities who counsel individuals, married couples and families.

But for Julie Elbert, director of clinical services, some heart-warming stories have come by way of doing adoption searches. She handles the majority of new searches, with Doreen Loeffelholz, LISW, in the Carroll office handling some as well.

Reunions between an adoptee and birth mother, Elbert noted, are usually beautiful and emotional.

“One birth mom had made a scrapbook for her daughter, filled with pictures and information about her life prior to the adoption,” she said. “Once this mom finally met her daughter, they embraced and cried for minutes before they could sit down and talk.”

According to Amy Bloch, executive director of Catholic Charities, adoption is part of the agency’s rich history. Adoption files go back to the 1940s.

“These searches allow for healing, understanding, gratitude and peace to take place,” she said. “We are blessed being able to facilitate these connections, and ensure that money is never a barrier for anyone seeking to find their heritage.”

Elbert estimated Catholic Charities does about 16 to 20 searches per year and the numbers appear to be picking up. While she is unsure as to the exact number of adoptions Catholic Charities made through the years, it’s definitely in the hundreds. Records from adoptions for St. Monica and St. Vincent Orphanages are kept at Catholic Charities as well.

The searches, she noted, begin with an inquiry – a call or email asking how to start the process.

“Initially, we ask the individual to provide proof of their identity and if they are an adoptee or a birth parent,” Elbert explained. “At that point, we find out what their goal is. Sometimes an inquiry is simply to find out non-identifying information or medical information. In that case, we do not have to do a full search.”

If a reunion is the goal, more research is involved.

“We do as much research as possible on our own. However, some people are harder to find, so we have an investigator we utilize in these cases,” Elbert noted. “The next step involves us reaching out to the individual, asking if they would be willing to talk to us.”

Sometimes the request is met with a “yes” and other times it’s a “no.” They have even been hung up on or told never to call again.

Elbert, who estimated that 70 percent of the inquiries are hoping for a reunion, acknowledged that for some birth mothers receiving a call from Catholic Charities can be stressful as they have moved on with their lives. In some cases, they have chosen not to tell their spouses or children. In those types of situations, it is not unusual for the birth mothers to ask Catholic Charities not to contact them.

“My most memorable contact involved an older birth mother who was very anxious and thought her birth daughter wanted money from her,” recalled Elbert. “In reality, she was afraid because she worried what her daughter really thought. She was emotionally fragile and not strong enough to meet her.”

She sat with the birth mother and read a letter her daughter had prepared for her. The daughter thanked her mother for choosing life.

“The birth mother cried and smiled when she learned her daughter had a good life and went to college,” Elbert said. “She had struggled her whole life worrying that her birth daughter would judge her for her decision. In the end, the birth daughter wanted to say thank you. The birth mother got validation that she made the right decision.”

Depending on what is involved in the search, costs range from minimal up to $650.

“We do have an assistance fund, so no one is turned away due to inability to pay,” said Elbert.