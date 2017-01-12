Teresa Tomeo to keynote women’s conference

By KATIE BORKOWSKI

katiel@catholicglobe.org

CARROLL – This year’s Women’s Conference keynote speaker Teresa Tomeo had some lofty job ambitions for herself, which some may say she achieved.

However, the best-selling author, talk show host and columnist with The Catholic Globe confessed – initially – those goals came with a price.

“I fell away from my faith during my years in secular media – ignoring God and my family and concentrating only on my aggressive career goals,” Tomeo said. “While I was very successful, it came at a cost. I nearly lost my marriage and, more importantly, my soul.”

In order to find out about “the rest of the story” – as radio legend Paul Harvey used to say – Tomeo encouraged women to register for this year’s conference on March 25 at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll.

The Women’s Conference will provide a day for women to take time away and how to see themselves “through the eyes of Christ,” said Linsey Hoard, assistant director of religious education and family life.

“This topic in particular is important because it’s so easy to give into the lies that our culture is feeding us, that we’re never good enough,” said Hoard. “There is so much pressure to ‘do it all.’ When we don’t (and can’t) live up to the image we have painted in our heads of who we should be, it’s easy to give up on ourselves.”

Open to all ages

Hoard pointed out the conference will provide the opportunity for women of all ages to reflect on “why God created us as we are.”

“It is our hope that this conference will provide women with the tools and inspiration to go out into their homes, work places and communities and lead others closer to Christ,” she said. “And more importantly to provide an opportunity for the women of our diocese to grow closer in relationship to Christ themselves.”

Fred Shellabarger, director of evangelization, catechesis and family life, acknowledged the women’s conference “fulfills a need.”

“The participation in the previous years, demonstrates that there is a hunger not only to grow deeper in faith, but also to do it in community, gathered with other faithful women who share the love of Christ and a desire to grow deeper in relationship with him,” he added.

Throughout the day, there will be Mass, two keynote presentations by Tomeo, a few options for breakout sessions and the opportunity for confession.

Keynote speaker

Tomeo lives in southeastern Michigan in the Archdiocese of Detroit. She has more than 30 years of experience in print and broadcast media. Tomeo was named a Vatican conference speaker and conference delegate. She now speaks throughout North America and also leads overseas retreats and pilgrimages annually.

The keynote speaker recognized she’s been on “an amazing journey with God and the church since I came back home to Rome and the journey continues.”

Tomeo will share her journey home to the Catholic Church with conference participants. She will also take an in-depth look at “how the culture has sold all of us – especially women – a bill of goods in terms of what the world says leads to happiness and fulfillment versus what God’s plan is for real joy.”

“After sharing my testimony, I have women from all walks of life say they can relate,” said the speaker. “We’re not really that different. Everyone has struggles and everyone is trying to figure out who they are and why they are here. God, through the fullness of truth in the church, has the answers.”

Why go?

Hoard emphasized that much can be gained by attending a conference such as this one.

“Women are constantly giving of themselves,” she said. “We give to our husbands. We give to our children. We give to our work. We give to our communities and we give to our parishes. We need to give to ourselves once in a while.”

“Time” will be given much emphasis at this conference, Hoard noted.

“Time to truly pray during Mass without the distraction of children pulling on you,” she said. “Time to go to confession and be spiritually united to the Lord again. Time to have fellowship with other women and to learn and be inspired by the faith of the women in our diocese.”

Shellabarger is confident those who attend “will be blessed.”

“Whether it be through the ministry of Teresa Tomeo, the encouragement of other women or the new experience offered this year through the breakout presentations, I know that it will be an incredible conference,” he said.

Vendor booths will also be on site. If anyone is interested in having a vendor booth at the conference, they should contact Hoard at linseyh@scdiocese.org.

Cost of the conference is $30 before March 10 and $35 after March 10. The mother/daughter discount is $25/person. Registration opens on Jan. 16.

More information and registration can be found online at scdiocese.org/womens-ministry. Contact Hoard for more details, by email at linseyh@scdiocese.org or phone at (712) 233-7561.