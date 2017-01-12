GLOBE CHRONICLES: ARCHIVES FOR THE WEEKS OF Jan. 1-15 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

Compiled by Julie Pravacek.

Taken from the archives of the weeks of Jan. 1-15.

10 years ago – 2007

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The annual March for Life will take place Jan. 22 in Washington to mark the 34th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

REMSEN – The Christmas spirit was definitely in the air at Remsen St. Mary’s High School on Dec. 21, the last day of school before the Christmas vacation. The day started with a Candle Lighting Service involving K-12 students.

SIOUX CITY – Mercy Air Care, the regional air ambulance service based at Mercy Medical Center – Sioux City, made a record-breaking 508 patient transport flights in 2006.

25 years ago – 1992

CALIFORNIA – Mother Teresa celebrated her 63rd anniversary as a nun in a La Jolla hospital where she was recovering from heart problems and pneumonia. As the 81 year-year-old missionary marked the anniversary of her religious vows Jan. 5, doctors at Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation said she could be released in a week.

SIOUX CITY – Girls teams from Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Granville Spalding triumphed over their rivals to take the Class AA and Class A championship games of the CYO Tournament Jan. 12 at the Newman Flanagan Center on the Briar Cliff College campus.

SIOUX CITY – Blessed Sacrament prepares diocesan seminarian for priesthood. Steven McLoud says preparation of a person for ministry is a continuing process of education, growth and maturity.

50 years ago – 1967

WASHINGTON – Catholics lead the country in church attendance, with Lutherans heading the list of Protestant church–goers, according to the 1966 Gallup Poll audit on church attendance.

STORM LAKE – The recently organized 20-member girls drill team, the Pantherettes, adds much pep and enthusiasm to St. Mary’s high school basketball games. Their precision performances are seen between halves and games.

CARROLL – Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. Hoffman, members of Holy Spirit parish, Carroll, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with a Mass of Thanksgiving on Jan. 22, 1967, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church.