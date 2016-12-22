Kuemper supports vocation of parents through retreat

By KATIE BORKOWSKI

CARROLL – Calling all parents! Kuemper Catholic School System held a retreat on Dec. 11, which was open to parents of students in preschool through 12th grade.

The retreat was from 2 to 5 p.m. in Collison Hall at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. While just 20 parents attended, Ted Garringer, preschool-8th grade principal, hopes there will be more and more parents at future retreats.

“The idea started because it was done last year in the spring for just the high school parents to test the waters,” said Garringer. “We started talking that we would like to do something for parents in the entire system.”

The retreat centered on supporting parents in their vocation as parents, “especially in the area of passing on their faith to their children,” explained Father Brian Feller, chaplain at Kuemper.

“The parent is the primary educator of their child,” said Garringer. “Our job is to support them in any way that we can.”

Focusing on the faith

The retreat started with introductions and an ice breaker. The parents were then split into breakout sessions, which were led by Erin Bohlman, a fourth grade teacher; Mike McCarty, a teacher representing sixth to eighth grade; and Pete Haefs, high school principal.

“They did breakout sessions on how we bring faith into the classroom at each of their respective levels,” said Garringer.

Haefs talked about his own faith journey, what is already being done in the high school to increase the students’ faith and what they are looking at for the future to fulfill the school’s mission.

Another session was led by parents. Jason Clausen (and his wife, Deb, who was unable to attend) geared his talk toward grade school parents and Ann and Gary Schmitz directed their talk on high school.

“The parents could choose which one they wanted to go to,” said Garringer. “They (the speakers) shared their faith journey and their vocation as parents. Father (Feller) worked with them on the blessings and challenges of raising your kids in our Catholic faith.”

After each session, the parents discussed what they learned in smaller groups. They participated in a team building activity – wrapping a present using only their right hands.

The day concluded with Eucharistic Adoration in St. Lawrence Church. Father Feller was available for reconciliation.

Faith at home

Don and Amy Mensen, whose son is in kindergarten at Kuemper, attended the parent retreat together.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to learn what is done in the classroom and how we can collaborate those practices with our practices at home,” said Amy Mensen. “Bonus – daycare was provided and we could take the kids along. We didn’t have to find a babysitter. The kids had a great time, too.”

She thought Bohlman gave an “outstanding” PowerPoint presentation on how she incorporates leading a Christian life and Catholic teaching into all her classroom subjects and activities.

“We could also do some of these things at home,” said Amy Mensen. “For example, the class has a mission statement. We could have a family mission statement. We could have a prayer corner at home, similar to the one at school.”

The parent retreat, she said, set time aside to review “the exercises done at home and what others could be added or improved upon.”

“For us, having a young family, it was a chance to learn some new ideas to apply to develop our children’s faith life,” said Amy Mensen. “Erin Bohlman recommended websites, apps, radio stations and books.”

Lisa Rial attended the parent retreat for many reasons. She and her husband, Tim have a senior, freshman, sixth-grader and fourth-grader attending Kuemper.

“I love surrounding myself with people who are interested in strengthening their relationship with Jesus, just as I am,” said Rial. “Second, I also want to know and be around those parents who desire to pass on their faith to their children. There is no greater gift you can give your child. Sharing ideas on how this can be done happens at gatherings such as these.”

Learning more about the teachers “who influence our children’s lives and what is being taught at school helps me know them better,” she added. “I love what Father Feller is bringing to our Catholic education and want to support his efforts.”

“The retreat satisfied all the reasons I attended the retreat, but it also gave the parents time for adoration,” said Rial. “This is great because if the parents can understand how important that time is, hopefully they will pass that on to their kids.”

Retreats like this, the parent pointed out, can empower parents “to bring out the faith in the home. Faith that is supported in the home and at school will lend to the children living out their faith in their everyday lives right into adulthood.”

Future retreats

The administrators hope to hold parent retreats each semester and to have the numbers build so they are able to have three individual parent retreats – elementary, middle school and high school – each semester.

Garringer noted the plan is to make some changes for the retreat held during Lent, so it isn’t the same as the previous retreat.

“We will specify the talks to very pertinent issues or areas in parents’ lives,” said Father Feller. “We are very grateful for the support of our community and for the vocations of our parents. We wouldn’t be a school without families. Doing this (the retreat) manifests the reality that families are very important.”