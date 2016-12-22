Did you that the Diocese of Sioux City Vocations Director Father Shane Deman published a daily prayer calendar?
Each day of the month the name of a priest is listed. Seminarians are prayed for on the 27, 28 and 29 and women religious and deacons are prayerfully mentioned on Day 30. On Day 31, we are to pray for an increase of vocations for priests, deacons and vowed religious serving our diocese. You might want to check Day 17 of the month, hint, hint.
As we make our Advent Journey to the sacred birth of Baby Jesus at the Christmas manger, we desire to answer our vocational call to build up the Body of Christ.
Light of Christ, surround me, open the heavens and blaze your way to me, as I willingly give you my fiat and don the robes of public acceptance. The lay faithful honor the priesthood, as they ask to kiss my anointed hands, and Jesus, the Lamb of God, promises me I will do so much more in his name, as I proclaim and caress the chalice as the Precious Blood, as it is consumed and the Eucharistic Jesus fills our hearts and souls with nourishment for the journey.
Prayer for Vocations
God our Father: You made each of us to receive our gifts in the Body of Christ. We ask that you inspire young people whom you call to the priesthood and consecrated life to courageously follow your will. Send workers into your great harvest so that the Gospel is preached, the poor are served with love, the suffering are comforted and your people are strengthened by the sacraments. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.
My Christmas wish and words of love to each of you:
Take this, all of you, and eat of it, for this is My Body, which will be given up for you.
Take this, all of you, and drink from it, for this is the chalice of My Blood, the Blood of the new and eternal covenant, which will be poured out for you and for many for the forgiveness of sins. Do this in memory of me.
Father Dennis Meinen serves as chaplain at Holy Spirit Retirement Home, Sioux City, for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in the diocese and Calix and Faithful Friar of the Garrigan 4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, Sioux City.
