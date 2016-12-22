Catholic Charities offers support, guidance

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

First, let me extend a very Merry Christmas to each of you! On this joyous occasion when we commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, please know of my fond thoughts for each of you and your families and my prayers for warm and happy times as you gather together to celebrate.

Even as I write this heartfelt wish for each you, I acknowledge that it can be a difficult time for so many people. For those who suffer from depression, anxiety or other mental illnesses; those who struggle with drug or alcohol addictions; those who have family issues; those who find themselves in a sudden crisis situation because of loss of employment or financial hardship – for them and so many others, the message of hope and joy heralded by Christ’s birth might be overshadowed by the despair of their human condition and circumstances.

That’s why I take great consolation in knowing that Catholic Charities is right here in the Diocese of Sioux City to provide support, guidance and counseling to people of all faiths, ages, cultural backgrounds, and most importantly, financial status. But to continue to provide these vital services, your help is needed!

As you reflect on the blessings in your own life, or perhaps on a time when you experienced difficulty and found a helping hand, I ask you to remember Catholic Charities. Prayerfully consider support of the 2016 Catholic Charities collection, keeping in mind the following:

Catholic Charities offices are located throughout our diocese with skilled staff and counselors available in Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Carroll, Storm Lake, Algona and Spencer. These are strategically placed to be of service to the whole diocese.

Although many people have health insurance, the changing nature of today’s healthcare system has seen deductibles and copayments climb, preventing many from seeking the help they need. Individuals are able to receive services on a sliding fee scale basis, often for as little as $8/session. Your donations make this possible.

The annual Christmas collection is one of the single largest sources of support for Catholic Charities.

Thank you for your support and prayers for the mission of Catholic Charities, their skilled and caring staff, the clients who come there for help, and for success of this year’s collection.

Again, Merry Christmas and blessings for health and happiness in 2017!

Your brother in Christ,

Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless

Bishop of Sioux City