Pastor creates not-so-little town of Bethlehem

By JOANNE FOX

joannef@scdiocese.org

Traditional nativity scenes focus on the Holy Family in the manger.

Father Dan Rupp, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish, has taken that concept one step further.

The priest created the town of Bethlehem – adjacent to points of interest in Sioux City – on two 15- by 5-foot boards. It consumes a space about the size of a double-car garage in the church’s meeting room.

Not quite the night before Christmas – rather Dec. 16 – Father Rupp began the assembly of the project. Armed with more tools that one could purchase in the Craftsman department at Sears Father Rupp measured and re-measured to ensure visitors would fully appreciate the village(s). It was far more than insert slot A into Slot B.

“Nope, no union help today,” he quipped. “But it did take a mini-van, pick-up and my (Chevrolet) HHR to transport everything. Normally, it’s in the basement.”

Father Rupp got the idea for the village while visiting Naples, Italy, where artisans literally embrace “it takes a village” to display a Christmas crib or “presepe,” as the locals call it. The Cherokee native has been working on this presentation for about two years.

Artistic license

Father Rupp confessed there was a great deal of artistic license taken with this project.

“It’s a Bethlehem of sorts,” he said, of his eclectic choices.

Down the street from the inn, which was more like a Hilton than a Motel 6, was a three-story Jewish temple. Across the perfectly-carved cobblestone road was the Roman Coliseum, with flags waving around the circumference.

“No, there are no Hawkeye or Big Red pennants,” he said, referring to the Universities of Iowa and Nebraska, respectively.

“Besides, I’m a Cyclones fan,” said the priest, who was awarded a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University in Ames.

It was while working as an engineer in Burlington, Vt., that Father Rupp decided to enter the seminary. Those engineering skills did not languish. He was in charge of the portable sound equipment at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., when Mother (now Saint) Teresa of Calcutta visited in 1995.

Ordained in 1998, Father Rupp was assigned to parishes in Vermont before returning to Iowa in 2013. He was named Blessed Sacrament’s pastor the following year.

To create the elaborate replicas for Bethlehem, Father Rupp used Styrofoam and heavy cardboard. He also showed off his plumbing and electrical chops.

A fountain spouts running water. Power cords may be hidden from view, but when discovered, would be enough to make any audio-visual aficionado drool.

The dainty white lights that can be seen – and there are tons of them – glisten in the night sky, which is a blue board behind Bethlehem. Red lights make it appear as if the home fires are burning in the houses.

Sweat equity

Father Rupp couldn’t calculate exactly how much sweat equity has gone into the construction of two communities.

“I do know just constructing the Cathedral of the Epiphany took 40 hours,” he said.

The cathedral is joined with other notable buildings in Sioux City on its own platform. There, one can see the Woodbury County Courthouse, the former Central High School, the Peirce Mansion, First National Bank, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Blessed Sacrament Church, which also appears in Bethlehem by the choice of the artist.

As they say in architecture, “God is in the details,” and Father Rupp agreed with that.

“The greatest challenge in this has been patience with the details,” he insisted. “It’s certainly a virtue I needed to cultivate.”

However, if the devil is in the details, Father Rupp might be needing the sacrament of reconciliation.

Outside the manger is a field of sweet corn, sunflowers, cauliflower and lettuce. Peek inside a palatial home and there is a miniature table and chairs. Outside the same structure is a modern bicycle, contrasting the wealth of the owners who used this mode of transportation rather than the donkey rode on by Mary and Joseph.

Hundreds of figurines – most are from Naples – inhabit the village. Others that are not time-sensitive, including Chewbacca from Star Wars, grace the display with their presence.

“Why not?” Father Rupp questioned. “I have two Swiss Guards, better known for taking care of the pope, guarding the baby Jesus.”

Father Rupp cautioned against judging the exhibition too quickly while it was being put together.

“It looks better when the skirt is around the bottom,” he said.

The finished product, the pastor added, also has therapeutic results.

“Last year, only the Bethlehem side was set up, so when kids started acting up in church, parents would bring them in here to look at the display,” he said. “It has a calming effect, apparently.”