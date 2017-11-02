Globe Chronicles: Archives from the weeks of Nov. 1-15 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

This edition of Globe Chronicles is taken from the archives of the weeks Nov. 1 – 15.

10 years ago – 2007

SPENCER – Skits from Gehlen High School in Le Mars and Sacred Heart Parish in Spencer at this year’s Diocesan Youth Rally for high school students stressed the importance of youth just being themselves because God loves them the way they are. The rally was held Oct. 28 at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer.

LARCHWOOD – Two thousand weekends, more than 600 practices and 270 funerals are among the times that Emma Lucas has played the organ in 40 years at St. Mary’s. This almost 98-year-old woman said she continued to play because “I just did.”

REMSEN – St. Mary’s fifth graders in Remsen were given the chance to share their very own “words of art” this week. After reading about Wilma Rudolph and learning cause and effect, the students were given the task of creating their own children’s story books.

25 years ago – 1992

LE MARS – Father Leo C. Harpenau, 78, died Oct. 31 at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, after suffering a heart attack on Oct. 29. Services were Nov. 3 at St. Joseph Church and burial in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars.

SIOUX CITY – Four sisters had to be relocated when a fire resulted in extensive damage to the St. Boniface Convent in Sioux City. No one was injured in the fire which developed in the afternoon of Nov. 8. Water and smoke damage to the three-story brick structure was listed as severe according to assistant Fire Chief Grant Mears.

REMSEN – Fourth graders at St. Catherine-St. Mary Grade School held a bake sale recently as a fund raiser for the missionary efforts of Remsen native Father Loyd Fiedler.

50 years ago – 1967

SIOUX CITY – Billy Martin, former well-known infielder for the New York Yankees, and now third base coach for the Minnesota Twins, will be the main speaker at a meeting of the Men’s Club of Blessed Sacrament, Nov. 6, in the parish hall.

ALGONA – Displaying, what perhaps, was their best offense of the season, the Golden Bears of Algona Garrigan High, easily defeated another diocesan high school team, Le Mars Gehlen here last Saturday night, 33 to 0.

CLARE – UNICEF had one more Iowa community to assist in the annual Trick or Treat collection tour this year. Fourteen volunteers from the St. Matthew Civics Club in Clare travelled from house-to-house to gather what contributions the local citizens might give toward the charitable organization.