KFHC pledge drive set for Nov. 15-17

Catholic radio KFHC, Sioux City and KOIA, Storm Lake are dependent on the donations of listeners.

From Nov. 15-17, listeners and other contributors will have the chance to show their support by tuning to 88.1 on the FM dial during the fall pledge drive with the theme, Discipleship in Action, focusing on the laity.

The goal of the pledge drive is $75,000 to help with the station’s financial needs, explained Cecilia Lopez, station manager.

“Listening to Catholic radio absolutely can change your life,” she said. “I know, because listeners call the station to tell me so.”

Since the station’s spring pledge drive, Lopez has listeners call to ask how they can learn more about Archbishop Fulton Sheen and to ask about Marian feasts on the Church calendar.

“I even had one share that he’s becoming Catholic after years of listening to KOIA,” she said. “I’m asking every listener to do two things this fall: make a gift to keep us on the air and invite a friend to listen.”

Each day the drive starts with the rosary, recited by Bishop Walker Nickless at 7 a.m. The Blessed Sacrament will be exposed in St. Gabriel’s Chapel – in Sioux City’s Benson Building – for adoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the pledge drive. Mass will be celebrated each day at 11 a.m.

The station has added to its local programming in the past several years, broadcasting all Bishop Heelan High School football games this fall. Keep the Faith is a program developed by Joanne Fox, managing editor of The Catholic Globe newspaper. Bishop Walker Nickless provides Meditations in a Minute.

Hosts for the pledge drive include Fox, Lopez and Fathers Brad Pelzel and Mark Stoll. Bishop Nickless will be interviewed during the 2 p.m. hour on Nov. 17. Other guests include representatives from Bishop Heelan, Briar Cliff University, Catholic Charities, Clare Guest House, Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Heights Queen of Peace.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks during the pledge drive. Molly Sokolowski serves as the volunteer coordinator and has for the past several pledge drives.

For a complete schedule of hosts and guests, visit fhcradio.com. The pledge line, which will only be open Nov. 15-17, is (855) 875-5342. Donations may be mailed to the station at 705 Douglas St., Suite 238, Sioux City, IA 51101. To volunteer, call (712) 224-5342.