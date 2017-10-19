Globe Chronicles: Archives from the weeks of Oct. 16-31 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

This edition of Globe Chronicles is taken from the archives of the weeks Oct. 16-31.

10 years ago – 2007

SIOUX CITY – Catholic radio will soon be coming to the Sioux City area thanks to a lay apostolate that formed St. Gabriel Communication, Ltd. Call letters are KFHC, frequency is 88.1 FM and coverage is a 50-mile radius.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Benedict XVI named 23 new cardinals including U.S. Archbishop John P. Foley, Grand Master of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher, and U.S. Archbishop Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, the first from a Texas diocese.

MADRID – Madrid parish forms new KC council. The newly-formed Knights of Columbus Council #14393 in Madrid has taken the name of former St. Malachy pastor Msgr. Louis Kollasch.

Photo issue Oct. 25, page 1, Soledad O’Brien speaks at the 11th Annual Bishop’s Dinner.

25 years ago – 1992

CARROLL – More than 1,400 students from across the Diocese of Sioux City learned how to make faith a greater part of their lives Sunday during Youth Rally ’92 at Kuemper High School. “Faith – Just do it!” was the theme for the event, which was held at Kuemper for the third straight year.

WASHINGTON – Presidential candidates talk to Catholic Press. Strong religious faith can give the president “an extra shot of strength when you need it,” President George Bush said Oct. 23 in a 12-minute telephone interview with Catholic News Service.

SIOUX CITY – A workshop to instruct priests on the broad aspects of stewardship and development was held at the Sioux City Hilton Hotel on Oct. 20-22. Topics covered at the fall in service program for diocesan priests included: sacrificial giving, management of parish assets, endowments, wills, public relations, planning, capital campaigns, parish boards and foundations.

50 years ago – 1967

LE MARS – Greg Kiley intercepted a pass and scampered 25 yards to pay dirt late in the fourth quarter to give the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Knights a 12-6 win over Le Mars Central last Friday night here.

BOONE – Bishop Joseph M. Mueller officiated at the dedication and blessing of the new Ryan High School Sunday. The dedication ceremony was at the Church of the Sacred Heart.

SPENCER – A campaign to build a new educational facility at Sacred Heart Parish in Spencer is underway, according to an announcement made by Father Robert R. Joynt, pastor of the parish.