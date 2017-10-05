Globe Chronicles: Archives from Oct. 1-15

Globe Chronicles is taken from the archives of The Catholic Globe Oct. 1-15.

Compiled by Julie Pravecek

10 years ago – 2007

SIOUX CITY – For close to 30 years, JoEllen Trienen has offered a caring presence to promote life in her work as a Birthright volunteer. “The main thing we are here for is to listen and be friendly to the women who come in,” she said. “It is a good feeling to help them.”

SIOUX CITY – Through the colonnades that embrace St. Peter’s Square, beyond the baldacchino that soars over the basilica’s high altar, and massive alabaster window depicting the Holy Spirit in the form of a dove – here Shane Deman, one of Greg and Francine Deman’s three children and a parishioner at St. Michael Parish in Sioux City, was ordained to the transitional diaconate together with 20 classmates on Oct. 4.

ALGONA – Bishop Garrigan students have been inducted into the All-Iowa Honor Drill Team. There were 490 dancers from the entire state of Iowa who tried out for this honor and 224 dancers made the cut. The girls will be the half-time entertainment for the 2007-2008 final girls basketball 3A championship games. The girls from Bishop Garrigan who made it are Danielle Rahm, Christina Richter, Emily Behr, Meghan Mayer, Stephanie Kollasch and Kayla Schiltz.

25 years ago – 1992

MOVILLE – Immaculate Conception Parish of Moville will celebrate 100 years on Oct. 11 with a 2 p.m. Mass, a program at 3:30 at the Meadows Country Club, followed by supper and a dance.

CARROLL – Invited guests join St. Anthony Regional Hospital officials in breaking ground on a $5.2 million expansion and renovation project on Oct. 1, southeast of the Carroll hospital.

REMSEN – Remsen native Father Loyd G. Fiedler has begun work on establishing a new parish mission in the Philippines.

50 years ago – 1968

SIOUX CITY – Bishop Joseph M. Mueller has received an acknowledgement from the Holy See for this past summer’s collection for the Holy Father. In a letter written to the bishop, A. G. Cardinal Cicognani thanked the people of the diocese for their generosity and loyalty to the Roman Pontiff.

SIOUX CITY – Bob Cousy will be the keynote lecturer at the Briar Cliff College Basketball Workshop on Nov. 4. The program for the day includes the informal workshop for area coaches.

CARROLL – The 1967 membership drive for the Kuemper High School Century Club has concluded and Father Thomas M. Donahoe, superintendent, reported that this year the organization interested in the welfare of Kuemper has provided $12,400 for the school’s activity fund.