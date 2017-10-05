Official: New priest, change of assignments

The Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of Sioux City, hereby announces the following appointments:

EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 23, 2017:

REVEREND FATHER JAMES A. BRUCH, while remaining Pastor of St. Malachy Parish, Madrid and St. John Parish, Ogden, is appointed the Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Boone.

REVEREND FATHER RANDY J. SCHON, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Boone is assigned to be in residence at Holy Trinity Parish, Webster County.

REVEREND FATHER PAUL D. BORMANN, is assigned to be in residence at Mater Dei Parish, Sioux City.

REVEREND FATHER CUONG H. (PAUL) NGUYEN, a priest of the Society of the Divine Word, is granted priestly faculties of the Diocese of Sioux City and appointed Parochial Vicar to St. Malachy Parish in Madrid, St. John Parish in Ogden and Sacred Heart Parish in Boone.

Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless

Bishop of Sioux City

Deacon David A. Lopez, Ph.D.

Chancellor