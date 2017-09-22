Long over due update

Summer is over and fall is officially here. Where does the time go? Summer was busy with family and taking care of the garden.

Several people have asked how our garden is doing and if it has produced as much as last year. Well, since the garden is bigger than last year – 40 X 80 – we just picked a few HUNDRED items. Just a small little thing! Ya, right!

The garden had a wonderful summer and is still producing now that it is fall. We were able to share several 5 gallon buckets full of produce with friends and family.

We still had plenty to fill the freezer and pantry at our house. We froze 60 quart bags of corn and about 30 bags of broccoli. The broccoli plants would not quit this summer. I think we cut them about 6 or 7 times. WOW!! We also have canned green beans, whole tomatoes, salsa and lots of dill pickles. I don’t think I will have to buy produce for a LONG time.

Still left to pick or should I say dig in the garden are the potatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots. The sweet potatoes are kind of a funny story. My husband ordered 24 plants, just a few, right?! Well, we ended up getting double when they were sent to us. So…we have 40 plants that survived. We will be eating, sleeping and dreaming sweet potatoes when it is all said and done. Wonderful eating though!!

Be sure to check back in the near future. I will be sharing more about life on the farm and being married to a farmer. Such a beautifully blessed life I lead!!