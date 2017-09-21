Diocese distributes centennial campaign dollars

By JOANNE FOX

This past August the Diocese of Sioux City once again made its annual distribution from the 2002 Centennial Campaign for Excellence.

The campaign raised $10,385,000, which is maintained in a permanent endowment. Only earnings from this fund may be distributed. The Diocesan Finance Council reviews the investment returns and makes a determination as to the distribution of monies at its January meeting each year.

This year, $500,000 was distributed. Of this amount, Catholic schools received $262,500, Catholic Charities $112,500 and faith formation/multicultural ministries, $125,000.

“Individuals who initially supported this campaign want to know that their decision to participate some 15 years ago is now reaping benefits,” said Bishop Walker Nickless. “Their thoughtful foresight and generosity has enabled our ministries to continue their much-needed services for the faithful.”

According to Royce Ranniger, director of operations for the diocese, $4.8 million has been distributed since the inception of the fund.

“We currently have approximately $3 million in accumulated earnings that are available for distribution,” he said.

In 2002 the Diocese of Sioux City embarked on the campaign. Spearheaded by then Bishop Daniel N. DiNardo, the campaign established endowments in four specific areas of diocesan life – Catholic schools (teacher salaries and benefits), Catholic Charities and faith formation/multicultural ministries (adult and family ministries, youth ministries and religious education).

It was the second diocesan-wide endowment campaign the diocese ever had. The first one was the “Time to Remember” campaign for retired priests of the diocese.

At the time, Bishop DiNardo pointed out the diocese had not had an undertaking of this magnitude in its history; thus, “stretching” the generosity of donors and making a gift of true sacrifice, not one of convenience.

“We are stewards in response to the gift of faith that has been given to us. I appeal to you as stewards to respond as such in the celebration of this campaign,” he stated. “We must not be negligent in providing for the growth of the faith, present and future.”

“This financial appeal was clearly needed for our Catholic ministries to thrive,” said Bishop Nickless. “Our mission is: To share the Good News that Jesus brings to all. That can only be accomplished when we have the funds to do so. I applaud the generosity of the donors who can see their stewardship in action.”

“It was critical for the diocese to conduct a major campaign in 2002 for the benefit of the parishes and their ministries,” Ranniger said. “As Catholics continue to express their support, these resources will continue to grow over the years through additional gifts and bequests.”

According to Diane Donnelly, diocesan director of finance, the spending policy calls for a determination of disbursements based on the investment balances.

“All of the recipients of these funds are most appreciative of these distributions, as they all work with limited resources,” she said.

Centennial Campaign Distributions 2017

Algona Garrigan Catholic Schools $33,004

Carroll Kuemper Catholic Schools $38,268

Boone Sacred Heart School $18,023

Danbury Catholic School $5,450

Denison St. Rose of Lima School $5,805

Emmetsburg Catholic School $13,600

Fort Dodge St. Edmond Schools $16,581

Granville Spalding Catholic Schools $13,742

Humboldt St. Mary School $6,670

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Schools $7,909

Pocahontas Catholic School $10,489

Remsen St. Catherine, St. Mary Schools $16,467

Sheldon St. Patrick $8,657

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Schools $25,445

Spencer Sacred Heart School $12,829

Storm Lake St. Mary School $7,740

Catholic School Foundation $21,821

Total School Distribution $262,500

Adult Faith Formation $102,800

Catholic Charities $112,500

Multicultural Ministries $22,200

Total Distribution $500,000