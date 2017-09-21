Globe Chronicles: Archives from Sept. 15-30

Globe Chronicles is taken from the archives of The Catholic Globe Sept. 15-30.

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

10 years ago – 1997

LE MARS – A longtime Catholic school educator from Le Mars will be the recipient of this year’s Bishop’s Excellence in Education Administrator Award. Lorie Nussbaum, elementary principal at Gehlen Catholic School, will receive the award at this year’s Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Education that will be held on Oct. 21 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

SIOUX CITY – Past and present parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Sioux City gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the parish on Sept. 16.

Sioux City – Briar Cliff University’s former men’s basketball coach Ray Nacke will be inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Hall of Fame. “Briar Cliff University is proud to call Ray Nacke one of our own,” said Briar Cliff President Beverly Wharton. “He is an icon on our campus and within the Siouxland community. He was more than just a basketball coach, he epitomized all that the NAIA and BCU stand for.”

25 year ago – 1992

DANBURY – After many years without one, the Danbury Catholic School once again has a kindergarten class. Board members decided last spring to bring the kindergarten back in the Catholic school and set about preparing for such a class.

MOSCOW – A collection of Pope John Paul II’s writings and homilies has gone on sale at Moscow bookstores amid signs of growing interest in the Catholic Church. The book titled, “John Paull II,” is the first such authorized volume every published and distributed in the country.

WEST BEND – On Sept. 13, an estimated 250 people gathered at the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend to worship and celebrate the Grotto’s 80th year. A seven-foot statue of Father Paul M. Dobberstein was also dedicated as part of the observance.

50 years ago – 1968

CARROLL – Rev. Mr. Dale Reiff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Reiff, members of Holy Spirit parish here, will be ordained to the priesthood at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Church. The Most Rev. Frank H. Greteman, auxiliary bishop of Sioux City, and former pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, will administer the Sacrament of Holy Orders.

VATICAN CITY – The Vatican is issuing two new series of stamps on Oct. 13, one commemorating the 50th anniversary of the apparitions at Fatima and the other in honor of the third World Congress of the Lay Apostolate, which opens in Rome Oct. 11.

POMEROY – As the 305 freshman registered at Briar Cliff College, no one could match the record set by Miss Mary Bernadette McGowan of Pomeroy. The daughter of Mrs. And Mrs. A. J. McGowan, she is their eighth and last daughter to attend Briar Cliff.