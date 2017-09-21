Magnificat Ministry to hold next gathering Sept. 30

By RENEE WEBB

rwebb@catholicglobe.org

POCAHONTAS – The guest speaker at the next Magnificat gathering plans to ask attendees if they believe they are a beloved daughter or son of God the Father.

Annette Wemhoff of Lincoln, Neb., will ask women to explore that question during her presentation slated for 10 a.m., Sept. 30, at Resurrection Church in Pocahontas.

“What keeps us from growing closer to the Father?” she questioned. “This is an important message for all – not just women.”

The speaker referred to a popular quote of Pope St. John Paul II from World Youth Day 2002: “We are not the sum of our weaknesses and failures, we are the sum of the Father’s love for us and our real capacity to become of the image of his son.”

Wemhoff, who retired from the Department of Homeland Security in 2007 where she was the assistant director of intelligence and investigations, was raised Protestant and converted to Catholicism in 1974. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother of 17.

She credited her conversion to her belief in the real presence of Jesus in the holy Eucharist.

“Spending time with Jesus has led me to a more intimate relationship with the trinity,” said Wemhoff, who has been involved in a variety of ministries from Cursillo, Marriage Encounter, Magnificat, ENDOW (Education on the Nature and Dignity of Women), Life in the Spirit and more.

In time, she discovered the plan God had for her life. Her biographical information states God had taken this introverted, insecure woman and formed her into a bold woman who shares her passion for God. Wemhoff is a native of northwest Iowa.

Julie Storr, coordinator of Magnificat of Northwest Iowa, said she and Michelle Leiting, secretary/treasurer of the ministry, have heard Wemhoff speak in Lincoln and Omaha.

“Her faith and her prayer life are so amazing,” Storr said. “She has a lot she can teach any woman at any stage of her faith.”

This is one of four Magnificat gatherings held each year. The Magnificat ministry is designed to help Catholic women grow closer to God and develop a relationship with Christ.

“Sometimes the best way to share our faith is in the company of other women like when Mary visited Elizabeth during her pregnancy. Whey they were together, the Holy Spirit was really powerful between them,” said Storr.

Wemhoff spoke of the value of ministries such as Magnificat.

“Any time God’s people are gathered to love and know him more is truly valuable because it increases our hope, love and faith,” she said.

People really need to attend to know what Magnificat is like, Storr stressed, to be able to hear God in other’s lives.

“That morning, we will have a light brunch together, spend some time sharing and being in fellowship and then we will have a short teaching, followed by a time of intercessory prayer – praying for each other’s intentions,” explained Storr, who noted Wemhoff’s presentation will follow.

Storr said she or another member of the ministry’s service team are open to speaking in parishes about Magnificat.

“We are going through some hard times in the diocese right now and people are looking for a place to go to learn more about their faith. Magnificat is the perfect place for that,” she said. “Every woman who has come has been really blessed by the time they have spent there. If someone is open to what God has to say to them – this is a good place to be.”

Cost of the event is $10. While organizers of the event would love to have reservations by Sept. 23, you can still call by Sept. 26 or as soon as possible. RSVP to Michelle Leiting at (712) 663-4584 or Storr at (712) 335-4393. Priests and religious sisters are invited to attend free of charge; however, an RSVP is appreciated.