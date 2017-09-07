Globe Chronicles: Archives Aug. 16-31

Globe Chronicles is taken from the archives of The Catholic Globe Aug. 16-31.

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

10 years ago – 2007

ROCK VALLEY – Parishioners, including some from the Trinity Cluster, filled the pews at St. Mary Parish, Rock Valley, Aug. 19, to celebrate the church’s 125th anniversary. During the homily, Father Doug Klein, pastor of St. Mary, explained that everyone was to give thanks for the gift of St. Mary Parish.

REMSEN – The last time a bishop from Luxembourg visited St. Mary Church in Remsen was more than 100 years ago when European immigrants were still arriving in the parish. St. Mary’s was one stop on Archbishop Fernand Franck’s seven-day pastoral visit to the United States.

STORM LAKE – Christopher Reis of Boy Scout Troop 103, Storm Lake, was awarded the highest rank available to Boy Scouts, the rank of Eagle. Reis’ service project entailed landscaping the newly-remodeled main entrance to St. Mary’s Church in Storm Lake.

25 years ago – 1992

VENICE, Fla. – As Hurricane Andrew exited the state of Florida through the southern tip of the Diocese of Venice, it left in its wake plenty of downed power lines and debris and a delay in the start of the Catholic school year.

CARROLL – What started out as a good friendship has evolved over the years into the current group called “Perfect Fifth,” a cluster of Carroll Kuemper musicians that performs at special engagements.

CARROLL – William Croghan doesn’t think he’s a hero, but little Sarah Mowrey will grow up being told the Carroll police officer helped save her life. Sara, 2 ½ , and her mother, Lou Ann, were sitting in a hot tub at their home. Lou Ann stepped out for a moment and returned to find Sarah, who was wearing a flotation device, upside down in the water. Croghan, a member of St. Lawrence Parish, and patrol officer Rob Johansen, first on the scene, took over CPR. Sarah was transported to St. Anthony Hospital and later released.

50 years ago – 1967

CLINTON – From Sioux City, Sister M. Eugene Huegerich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward G. Huegerich from Fonda and Sister M. Ronalda Buckley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy J. Buckley from Mapleton pronounced first temporary vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.

SIOUX CITY – Six senior women at Briar Cliff College have enrolled in schools of medical technology for their professional year. They are Miss Carol Koschmitter of Le Mars, Miss Carol Perez of Sioux City, Miss Linda Rosati of Sioux City, Miss Julie Sheehan of Spencer, Miss Judith Suedkamp of Adrian, Minn., and Miss Stephanie Pettus of Mobile, Ala.

SIOUX CITY – Miss Carolyn Spellman, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George G. Spellman of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Sioux City, left the United States Monday to work for two years as a Papal Volunteer on the Island of Jamaica.