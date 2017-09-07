Bishop Nickless September 7, 2017 - No comments
Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of Sioux City, hereby announces the following:

EFFECTIVE AUGUST 22, 2017

Rev. Bruce A. Lawler, while remaining pastor of All Saints Parish in Le Mars and St. Joseph Parish in Ellendale, is appointed president of Gehlen Catholic School, Le Mars.

EFFECTIVE AUGUST 23, 2017

Rev. David A. Hemann, while remaining pastor of Holy Cross Parish, Sioux City, is appointed rector for the Diocesan Shrine of Trinity Heights Queen of Peace.  This renewable appointment is for a six-year term.

Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless
Bishop of Sioux City

Deacon David A. Lopez, Ph.D.
Chancellor

 

