Bishop’s Dinner Award Winners: Eight to be recognized at dinner

By KATIE BORKOWSKI

katiel@catholicglobe.org

The 21st Annual Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools will not only celebrate diocesan schools, it will recognize those who contribute to Catholic education.

Among the eight to receive awards at the Oct. 1 dinner at the Sioux City Convention Center are five teachers and three staff members of Catholic schools. The speaker for the dinner will be Greg McDermott, head basketball coach of the men’s basketball team at Creighton University.

The five recipients of this year’s Excellence in Education Award are Pat Boggs of Sioux City Holy Cross School, Mike Brennan of Emmetsburg Catholic School, Mike McCarty of Carroll Kuemper Catholic School, Angie Stangl of Denison St. Rose of Lima School and Kim Wick of Le Mars Gehlen Catholic School.

The three recipients of the Good Shepherd Award are Juanita Garcia of Sioux City Sacred Heart School, Judy Meis of Alton/Granville Spalding Catholic School and Lisa Studer of Spencer Sacred Heart School.

Excellence in Education Award

Pat Boggs, a third grade teacher, has been a teacher at Holy Cross – Blessed Sacrament in Sioux City for 29 years. She was nominated by the members of the Boggs Brigade and at the suggestion of her husband, Mike.

“Pat’s room is more of a home for third grade students than a school classroom,” wrote Michael Sweeney, principal at Holy Cross, in a nomination letter for Boggs. “Pat creates a classroom environment that is faith-filled, alive with educational activities and beams with an energetic atmosphere for learning. Pat shares the Catholic faith teachings with her students on a daily basis by being a positive role model.”

Eileen Lord, a preschool teacher at Holy Cross, first met Boggs as a parent when Boggs was the third grade teacher for her five children.

“She sets high expectations for her students and she works with them to help them achieve those expectations,” said Lord.

In his personal testimony, Mike Boggs wrote, “My wife, to me, is a true superwoman. She is definitely a saint and most of the time an angel. She has one of the biggest hearts this town as ever seen.”

Their son Ryan attended and graduated from Holy Cross School and Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

“I am honored and humbled to be a recipient of this award,” said Pat Boggs. “I work with so many people who are more deserving. I consider it a privilege to guide young children on their faith journey.”

Mike Brennan has been a social students and physical education teacher and coach for the majority of his 26 years at Emmetsburg Catholic.

“Mike’s philosophy of Catholic education is strong in all he does,” wrote Jean Hyslop, principal at Emmetsburg Catholic. “One of the first things that I noted about Mike was that he wears athletic clothes because he teaches P.E. to grades K-8. On the school’s Mass day, Mike changes his clothes into khakis and a school shirt or dress shirt before he goes to Mass. I find that to be an excellent way to set a nonverbal example to the students as a role model in our school.”

According to Lisa Oberg, a teacher at Emmetsburg Catholic, Brennan is best known as “coach.”

“He has coached the students in several sports over the years and helped them enjoy their gifts and explore their talent,” Oberg wrote in her nomination letter. “Coach carries the philosophies of hard work and focused effort throughout his classroom as well, emphasizing the importance of teamwork.”

Mike McCarty is in his 34th year of teaching at Kuemper Catholic School in Carroll. He has taught everything from science to religion and everything in between. He is now a faith coordinator/campus minister and teaches religion to sixth and seventh graders. McCarty and his wife, Deb, have four sons who attended Kuemper.

In her nomination letter, Kathy Stipe, a middle school science teacher at Kuemper, wrote McCarty is “humble and honest and openly admits his mistakes. As he strives to be a better person, his true hope is that he can be a role model and inspire his students to become more faith-filled and become people of stronger character when they leave this classroom.”

Ted Garringer, Kuemper’s elementary principal, agreed that McCarty has “an enthusiasm for evangelizing our Catholic faith in all of the classes that he teaches. I have personally heard ‘Mac’ talk to his students on numerous occasions about the blessings that we have as Christians and how we need to share those blessings with others.

“This award is a very humbling experience for me,” said McCarty. “I love to ham it up, but am a little remiss at knowing how to act when receiving such an important award. I feel called to be here at Kuemper, and I am grateful to God for all he has given to me and my family.”

Angie Stangl has been on staff at St. Rose of Lima School in Denison since 2008 and has taken on the role of lead teacher for the last six years. Prior to St. Rose, she taught for two years at Storm Lake St. Mary’s, so she’s starting her 12th year as a teacher in the diocese.

“Mrs. Stangl’s classroom skills are like no other teacher I have seen,” wrote St. Rose Principal Patty Lansink in her nomination letter. “She is patient and kind with her students, but also firm when she needs to be. She is constantly coming up with new ideas for teaching and challenges herself to try new things.”

In another letter, Pat Breen, secretary at St. Rose, wrote, “Angie loves teaching. She is diligent in her efforts to challenge students to be successful in whatever way is needed. She is warm yet firm in her pursuit of helping children to be the best persons they can be, teaching the importance of God’s love both in and out of the classroom.”

Breen added Stangl sets a “wonderful” example of living her faith, “incorporating God’s love in joyful and difficult situations alike.”

“I love teaching at St. Rose because we are blessed with great students and parents,” said Stangl. “We have a great faculty who are really more like family. I love being able to bring in God to any subject that I am teaching, and pass on the love of my faith and church’s teachings to my students.”

She and her husband Jeremy have two boys – Jaden (5) and Brecken (3).

Kim Wick has been employed at Gehlen Catholic School in Le Mars since 1988. Over the years she has served in various capacities, most of those years serving as a second grade teacher.

Lorie Nussbaum, prek-6 principal at Gehlen, acknowledged in her nomination letter that Wick’s “strong Catholic faith and devotion to the Eucharist have provided hundreds of students the gift of exceptional sacramental preparation for first reconciliation and first holy Communion. Kim works tirelessly to meet the mission of Gehlen Catholic School, opening students’ hearts and minds to God, providing a quality education and instilling Catholic values in a caring, challenging and prayerful environment.”

“In so many ways, Kim could be the poster child for this award as she lives and witnesses to the ministry of teaching in a Catholic school,” wrote Father Kevin Richter, former pastor of All Saints in Le Mars. “Kim has strong relationships within the Gehlen family and is widely respected and admired by students and families, faculty and staff.”

Wick said teaching in a Catholic school gives her “the chance to share my faith with my students and my coworkers. I especially enjoy teaching the sacraments of first reconciliation and first Eucharist. It is fulfilling to watch the children grow in their faith and become close to Jesus. Their examples remind me of the excitement of Jesus.”

Good Shepherd Award

Juanita Garcia is a secretary at Sacred Heart School in Sioux City and has been working for Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools for more than 15 years. She was nominated for the Good Shepherd Award by Kate Connealy, principal at Sacred Heart.

“Juanita plays such an important role at Sacred Heart,” said Connealy. “Thirty percent of our population is Spanish-speaking. Juanita is fabulous at making sure that all communication goes home in both Spanish and English, so that all families know what is happening at school.”

Laura Scott, an ESL teacher at Sacred Heart, wrote, “Juanita greets everyone who walks in the office with a smile. Her Christian values are evident in the way she loves and takes care of everyone she encounters. Juanita is ready to drop whatever she may be working on to assist any family or student who needs her.”

Judy Meis has been the custodian at Spalding Catholic School for 21 years. She was nominated for this award by Linda Langel, first grade teacher at Spalding.

“When people visit our school, they can often be heard remarking how clean our buildings are and how much the floors shine,” wrote Langel in her nomination letter. “This is the result of Judy taking great pride in having our buildings looking their best at all times. Judy is a hardworking, dedicated person.”

Maureen Berg, Spalding Catholic principal, wrote “Judy’s duties are not hidden, because as soon as you walk into our building you see the results of her efforts. Judy’s positive attitude is infectious and students love her.”

“This is a fun-loving place,” said Meis. “I’m proud that we were able to send my four children to Spalding Catholic, and I’m also proud that I work at Spalding Catholic. This award meant a lot to me because I know the family of Spalding does appreciate what I do.”

She and her husband Mark are the parents of four adult children. They have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Lisa Studer has been the school secretary at Spencer Sacred Heart School for 18 years. She and her husband Scott have been married for 29 years and have three children.

Ron Olberding, principal at Sacred Heart, wrote in his nomination letter that Studer always gives a great “first impression of Sacred Heart School.”

“Lisa is the first person someone talks to when they call or visit the school and she always makes them feel comfortable and welcome,” the principal wrote. “When teachers need something, they go to Lisa first and she helps them with their needs or finds the right person.”

Father William Schreiber, pastor at Sacred Heart, wrote that Studer “impacts students and staff members daily in a very direct way. She does the ‘behind the scenes’ things each and every day that allows others in the building to accomplish their goals and potentials.”

“This award is and always will be a reminder of the caring, genuine people that I work with,” said Studer. “Because of these people, I’m very thankful that I get to go to Sacred Heart School every day. Several families at Sacred Heart School express their appreciation frequently, so being nominated and given this award just confirms their appreciation.”