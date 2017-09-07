Iowa bishops support DACA and Dream Act

The Catholic bishops of Iowa have contacted Iowa’s congressional delegation in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) youth and the Dream Act of 2017. Others interested in the issue may visit https://justiceforimmigrants.org/take-action/action-alerts/.

The text of the Iowa Catholic Conference letter is as follows:

The Iowa Catholic Conference supports DACA youth. DACA youth are contributors to our economy, veterans of our military, academic standouts in our universities and leaders in our parishes. These young people entered the U.S. as children and know America as their only home. The dignity of every human being, particularly that of our children and youth, must be protected.

Since 2012, nearly 800,000 of these young people have come forward, passed background checks, paid a fee and received permission to live and work in America. With DACA they have advanced their education, started small businesses and more fully established themselves as integral members of our society.

We urge you to publicly support DACA youth here in Iowa. We also call upon you to move forward in a bipartisan manner and find a permanent legislative solution to ensure that DACA youth can remain in the United States and can continue to reach their God-given potential. One such existing proposal is the bipartisan DREAM Act of 2017, which we support. We promise to work with lawmakers from all parties to ensure that DACA youth are able to stay in this country and live without fear.

Lastly, to DACA youth and their families here in Iowa, we note the words of the USCCB Migration Committee Chair, Bishop Joe Vasquez: “Please know that the Catholic Church stands in solidarity with you. We recognize your intrinsic value as children of God. We understand the anxiety and fear you face and we appreciate and applaud the daily contributions you make with your families, to local communities and parishes, and to our country.”

Archbishop Michael Jackels of Dubuque

Bishop R. Walker Nickless of Sioux City

Bishop Richard Pates of Des Moines

​​​​​​​Bishop Thomas Zinkula of Davenport