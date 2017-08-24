Willey parish hosts 101 Hours of Adoration for vocations, evangelization, pastoral plans 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

By KATIE BORKOWSKI

katiel@catholicglobe.org

WILLEY – Children released white and blue balloons on Aug. 14 near the Blessed Mother Shrine at St. Mary Church to culminate 101 hours of continuous adoration.

As one of the parishes involved in the Carroll County Pastoral Plan, Shelly Schreck said they wanted to have 101 continuous hours of adoration “to pray for continued vocations, effective evangelization and the pastoral plans for the Carroll County parishes.”

“There are a lot of tears and confusion with Ministry 2025,” said Brenda Klein. “We knew the only thing we could do is pray. We (the organizers) went into it saying, ‘If we have to sit there for 101 hours, we will.’”

The number 101 was chosen for a reason. The first one (in 101) represents “Eve, who brought sin into the world. The zero is for God’s eternity and saving us from sin. Mary, the queen of heaven, is the other one. She brought back salvation with her,” explained Shelly Schreck.

Feast of the Assumption

The hours of Adoration concluded with a vigil Mass for the Feast of the Assumption celebrated by Father Kevin Richter.

“We gather this evening to celebrate the assumption of Mary as the queen of heaven and to celebrate with great gratitude this very special time of prayer and blessing for this community,” said Father Richter.

In his homily, the priest explained he was approached during his first few weeks of being in Carroll County about the 101 Hours of Adoration and prayer. The intention of the hours was to be “a time of dedication, asking for Mary’s intercession and praying before the Blessed Sacrament.”

“I didn’t hesitate to say yes, but I must say I am quite pleased and even overwhelmed at the numbers that have been given to me,” said Father Richter. “One of the most significant being that more than 500 people have signed in as people who have come to pray during this time. That’s not counting those who didn’t get around to signing in, which I imagine is also a significant number.”

On this feast, Father Richter reminded those present, “we truly have Mary’s intercession as we conclude this 101 hours.”

Following the Mass, the congregation including children gathered by the Blessed Mother Shrine for a blessing and balloon release.

Hours of adoration

Brenda Klein, Sue Riesselman, Shelly Schreck and Mary Schreck came up with the idea to have 101 hours of Adoration.

The Blessed Mother, Klein said, brought four women together “who have different talents. We threw this together in a couple weeks. Every time we needed something, Mary provided it for us.”

The hours of adoration began with a noon Mass on Aug. 10 at St. Mary’s celebrated by Father Richter followed by exposition and adoration.

Each day the schedule included ringing of the bells and the Angelus, praying the rosary, praying and singing the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Mary’s Way of the Cross.

According to Klein, at least one of the organizers was praying during most of the hours. They kept track of who signed in and who they knew present in the church at that hour.

Throughout the 101 hours, the organizers estimate there were more than 500 people who participated in adoration. The average number praying each hour was six people. For the concluding Mass, there were more than 240 in church.

“We always had at least two people here and there were two hours when there were 45 people here,” said Klein. “People were coming a half hour early for their hour and staying a half hour late.”

Riesselman pointed out people came from all over to pray during the 101 hours – Carroll County, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ohio and around the state of Iowa.

“They didn’t just come once,” she said. “I talked to a gal from Vail. She was here every day and only signed in once. She said, ‘It was amazing.’”

The organizers said they were overwhelmed by the entire experience.

“Every couple hours, we turned around and something shocked us,” said Klein.

Riesselman added there were signs throughout – seeing the number 101, something falling into place or someone showing up to pray and disappearing like an angel.

“People are asking if we can do it again,” she said. “There was so much enthusiasm. People are crying out to pray somewhere. They must feel welcome (here).”