It’s Globe subscription time

Death. Taxes. The Catholic Globe subscription renewal time.
All are inevitable.
If you are reading this, it is most likely you are a Globe subscriber.
I would like to share with you why I hope you would consider continuing your subscription or providing a subscription for someone else.
- Reading The Catholic Globe will make you smarter about your faith, your diocese, your parish.
- Subscribing to this newspaper will give you something to talk about; such as Ministry 2025, pastoral planning for the Diocese of Sioux City.
- The Globe looks out for your personal interests, making sure you better understand your role as a Catholic.
No other media – not radio, television or secular newspaper – will provide as much news about the Diocese of Sioux City as The Catholic Globe. The newspaper also publishes national and international news of interest – from a Catholic perspective.
And it’s not all holier-than-thou stuff. We know the Saints, Crossword and Word Search are popular, because if there is something wrong, we hear from our readers.
Let others report on celebrity break-ups, political double-speak and trending situations! The Catholic Globe has no calories, zero grams of trans-fat and no animals were harmed in its production!
Seriously, I believe this biweekly newspaper – an evangelization tool of Bishop Walker Nickless and all of his predecessors – needs to be part of your Catholic reading material. We produce an outstanding newspaper, full of creative content, so I feel confident asking for your continued support.
I would also ask you to prayerfully consider subsidizing someone else’s subscription. One of the biggest eye-openers of the readership survey that was carried out three years ago was that about 10 percent of our 26,000-plus subscribers indicated they could not afford a subscription.
That was humbling.
Donations over the renewal rate will be returned directly to your parish. That’s good stewardship.
Please join the thousands of other readers of The Catholic Globe, either through the mail or the online edition (for those not technologically-impaired, as I am). You can even indicate you would like both with your renewal, allowing you the convenience of choosing the way you retrieve the news.
What’s that? You don’t recall getting a subscription notice? You can find an order form on page 8 or call (712) 255-2550 and talk to a live person or visit catholicglobe.org and click on the Subscribe button.
God bless you for supporting all of our efforts to promote the Good News.
