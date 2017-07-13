Archives from the weeks of July 1 to 15

Compiled by Julie Pravecek
This Globe Chronicle is taken from the weeks of July 1-15.
10 years ago – 2007
SIOUX CITY – The 2007 Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Education will be led this year by Dick and Pat Collins of Sioux City. The Bishop’s Dinner is an annual fundraiser that supports more than 6,000 students who attend Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Sioux City.
ALTON – Bishop Walker Nickless blessed the newly-redecorated St. Mary Church in Alton on June 30 during 5 p.m. Mass. Bishop Nickless presided at the Mass and Father John Vakulskas, pastor at St. Mary’s, concelebrated.
WEST BEND – In honor of Father Don Slaven’s 40th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood, an ice cream social will be held, July 14 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. People are invited to tour the Grotto of Redemption and celebrate with Father Slaven at 5 p.m. Mass.
Photo – issue July 12, 2007, page 3, A crane removes the dome from St. Casimir’s Church in Sioux City.
25 years ago 1992
DANBURY – The 7th grade Social Studies class at Danbury Catholic School, taught by Martha Uhl, entered a national contest to write the first “Space Bill of Rights” sponsored by the Young Astronaut Council, McDonald’s and Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities. The class won third place nationally and received a certificate in recognition of outstanding contribution to space exploration and space education which was stamped with a seal that had been flown in space.
SIOUX CITY – A ground-breaking ceremony of the new chapel mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City will be held on July 26. Presiding at the ceremony on the site will be Msgr. Richard E. Zenk, executive secretary of Calvary Cemetery.
ESTHERVILLE – Health care has been getting a lot of attention this election year. One diocesan hospital administrator thinks maybe it’s time to take a look at what we, as individuals, can do to hold costs down. One way according to Jeffrey Drop, president of Holy Family Hospital at Estherville, is to use the existing system correctly. Holy Family has plans to add a walk-in clinic.
50 years ago 1967
MARYHILL – Visitation Grade School of Maryhill will consolidate with the Immaculate Conception Grade School of Cherokee this coming fall. Father Jerome P. Coyle, pastor of Visitation Parish, Maryhill, announced this Sunday at the parish Masses.
FORT DODGE – Clement Smythe Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Fort Dodge, installed 1967-68 officers in a formal ceremony, June 28, in the KC Columbian Hall, Fort Dodge.
VATICAN CITY – At the dedication of a monument to Pope John XXIII in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Paul VI paid tribute to his predecessor by describing him as a person who had the uncommon gift of “making himself loved.”
