Bishop blesses new home of Mercy Child Advocacy Center

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City blessed the new $3 million home of Mercy Child Advocacy Center on July 11.

The new facility is located at 701 Jackson St. in Sioux City, the former location of a wholesale electrical supply company.

MCAC provides a child-friendly program dedicated to serving victims of abuse. The staff assists law enforcement and the courts in getting perpetrators off the street, allowing the abused to tell their story, keeping them safe and protecting their dignity.

Previously, the center had been located in Mercy Medical Center. The move to an independent building had been discussed and explored for years.

Since Mercy opened the facility in 1989, more than 5,000 children have been served.