Official: New priest assignments

Effective immediately:

Rev. Paul A. Bormann is relieved of his pastoral responsibilities at Resurrection of our Lord Parish in Pocahontas and St. Margaret Parish in Rolfe for a medical leave of absence.

Rev. Frank E. Lona is relieved of his pastoral responsibilities at St. Mary Parish in Storm Lake and St. Joseph Parish in Schaller for a medical leave of absence.

Rev. Msgr. Michael D. Sernett is appointed parochial administrator pro tem of Resurrection of Our Lord in Pocahontas and St. Margaret in Rolfe pending the arrival of the new pastor on June 27, 2017.

Effective June 27, 2017:

Very Rev. Bradley C. Pelzel, V.G. is assigned “in residence” at the new parish to be established from Immaculate Conception Parish and Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ Parish in Sioux City while remaining as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia.

Very Rev. Craig A. Collison, V.F. is assigned as pastor of Resurrection of our Lord Parish in Pocahontas, St. Margaret Parish in Rolfe and Sacred Heart Parish in Laurens.

Rev. Timothy A. Friedrichsen is assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Sioux Rapids while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Storm Lake, St. Joseph Parish in Schaller and Sacred Heart Parish in Early.

Rev. Francis S. Makwinja is assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Larchwood and Holy Name Parish in Rock Rapids.

Rev. Michael J. K. Cronin is assigned as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Storm Lake, St. Joseph in Schaller, Sacred Heart in Early and St. Joseph Parish in Sioux Rapids and chaplain of St. Mary Catholic School in Storm Lake.

Rev. Peter Duc Nguyen is assigned as parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish and Blessed Sacrament Parish in Sioux City while serving the pastoral needs of the Vietnamese-speaking community in Sioux City.

Rev. Mauro Sanchez is assigned as parochial vicar of the Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Joseph Parish and St. Boniface Parish in Sioux City.

Rev. Andrew Galles is assigned as parochial vicar of Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Joseph Parish and St. Boniface Parish in Sioux City.

Rev. Matthew Solyntjes is assigned as parochial vicar of All Saints Parish in Le Mars and chaplain of Gehlen Catholic Schools.