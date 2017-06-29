Globe archives: Taken from the weeks of June 18-30

Globe archives: Taken from the weeks of June 18-30

Globe Chronicles is compiled by Julie Pravecek.

10 years ago – 2007

Twin Lakes – Close to 500 students from throughout the Diocese of Sioux City participated in one of four sessions of Camp CAYOCA this year held at Twin Lakes Christian Center near Manson.

Sioux City – The Catholic Women’s League Bargain Center in Sioux City broke ground on June 20 for an addition to the existing building.

25 year ago – 1992

Carroll – Gary Riedmann, who was chief executive officer at Rapid City, S.D. Regional Hospital, was selected by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and the St. Anthony Board of Directors as the new administrator.

Sioux City – A Holy Family School, Sioux City, third-grade pupil has been named a state winner and received a $1,000 savings bond in a poster contest that is aimed at promoting dental health awareness. Aldrin Soto, 10, was named one of five winners in Iowa.

Arlington, Va. – A new era seen for pro-lifers. Pro-lifers today are facing “the end of 20 years of prayer and the beginning of pro-life work,” a panelist told a workshop at the National Right to Life Convention in Arlington.

50 years ago – 1967

Sioux City – The faculty house and house of studies being constructed on the Briar Cliff College campus will be named Noonan Hall, Sister Jordan Dahm, college president, announced. A dedicatory plaque also will be placed at the entrance in honor of Burke C. and Ursula H. Noonan.

Le Mars – Five 4H girls, members of St. Joseph’s parish, were presented the God-Home-Country award recently by their pastor, Father Dean Walker. The five girls are Bonnie Nuebel, Diane Loutsch, Linda Langel, Ela Gralapp and Alice Reuter.

Cincinnati, Ohio – The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King warned the community here “we can’t win freedom through violence.” His warning was unheeded. In its wake, there were two nights of setting fires and looting by gangs of youths, which resulted in calling out the Ohio National Guard.