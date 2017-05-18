GLOBE CHRONICLES: ARCHIVES FROM THE WEEKS OF MAY 16-31

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

Globe Chronicles taken from the archives of May 16-31.

10 years ago – 2007

Varina – Bishop R. Walker Nickless celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving to mark the 125th anniversary of St. Columbkille Parish. The liturgical celebration was held on May 27, Pentecost Sunday.

Cherokee – Franciscan Sisters whose motherhouse is in Dubuque recently met in Cherokee for prayer, sharing and discussion. The sisters who participated belong to Area Group 23, one of 28 area groups of the congregation.

Ida Grove – Father David Hemann to release fifth major album: Gathered Wisdom. When Father Hemann was just 4 years old, he already knew he wanted to become a priest. It was also at a young age when his love of music became apparent.

25 years ago – 1992

Fort Dodge – Twelve Fort Dodge St. Edmond juniors and seniors will be leaving for a two-week trip to France at the beginning of June. Each student will live with a Parisian family for a week and then spend a week touring the eastern and southern parts of France.

Emmetsburg – Mr. and Mrs. Paul Rocke of Emmetsburg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 6 in Winona, Minn. Hosts for this event will be their children, spouses and grandchildren.

Sioux City – Forty-five students from Heelan High School in Sioux City were a part of the 43rd annual American High School Mathematics Examination held recently. Three students: Nicholas Wiltgen, Patrick Kuehl Jr. and Jim Masteller received the highest scores at Heelan. Their combined score ranked the Heelan team as the 9th highest in the state.

50 years ago – 1967

Sioux City – Mrs. Paul Yaneff of Sioux City was honored as Court Ave Maria, Catholic Daughter of America, Mother of the Year, at the annual May breakfast of the Court, held last Sunday at Jefferson, S.D.

Carroll – A serious evaluation of educational programs offered in the parochial elementary school system of the Carroll area has produced concrete results. His Excellency, Bishop Joseph M. Mueller, Ordinary of the Diocese of Sioux City, announced Sunday plans for the immediate consolidation of three parish grade schools: Holy Family School, Lidderdale, St. Francis School, Maple River, and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, Mount Carmel.

Sioux City – Six deacons to be ordained to the priesthood are: Rev. Mr. Donald C. Agostine, Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City; Rev. Mr. Gerald Feierfeil, St. Boniface Parish, Sioux City; Rev. Mr. Robert L. Leiting, St. John’s Parish, Arcadia; Rev. Mr. Anthony P. Pick, St. Mary Parish, Alton; Rev. Mr. Donald J. Slaven, Corpus Christi Parish, Fort Dodge; Rev. Mr. James R. Smith, Sacred Heart Parish, Early.