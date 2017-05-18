Funeral services held for Deacon Pietz

Deacon Ronald C. “Ron” Pietz, 73, of Sioux City, died May 8, 2017, at his residence after a lengthy illness with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

Services were May 12 at St. Joseph Church in Sioux City, with Bishop Walker Nickless celebrating the Mass. Burial was in Graceland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Ronald C. “Ron” was born April 19, 1944, the son of Albert and Clara (Wollman) Pietz. He was raised in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1962. He attended the University of South Dakota and graduated in 1966. In 1967, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served until 1969. Upon his discharge, he resumed his studies at the University of South Dakota and received his M.A. degree in 1971. He began employment with the City of Sioux City in 1972 and for many years worked for the Community Development Department. On May 11, 1974, he married Marlene Steffensmeier.

In May 1992, he was ordained as a permanent deacon for the Diocese of Sioux City. Later that year he was hired as business manager for Blessed Sacrament Parish, where he remained until 2010. Ron worked as a chaplain for Hospice of Siouxland from 2009 to 2015.

He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Sioux City, the Mary Treglia Community House and STARS (Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School). Ron served on the board of directors for Catholic Charities and the Midtown Community Center.Bottom of Form

Survivors include his wife, Marlene; two sons, Andy of Sioux City, and Tim (Bobbi) of Kingsley; two daughters, Becky Tiebout of Kansas City and Mary Kay of Sioux City; four grandchildren and two sisters, Carolyn Pietz of Wonder Lake, Ill. and Mary (Steve) Haller of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Anne Pietz in 2016.