Diocesan fifth-graders attend Mass with bishop

By RENEE WEBB

rwebb@catholicglobe.org

Hundreds of students from every Catholic school in the Diocese of Sioux City filled the Cathedral of the Epiphany May 4 for what has become the annual Fifth Grade Mass.

As Bishop Walker Nickless delivered the homily, he said seeing a full cathedral was a gift to the church. Several priests serving in parishes with Catholic schools concelebrated Mass: Father Craig Collison of Carroll, Father Brian Danner of Humboldt, Father Brian Feller of Carroll, Father Tim Friedrichsen of Storm Lake, Father David Hemann of Sioux City and Father Dan Rupp of Sioux City. Father Shane Deman assisted with the music and Father Brent Lingle was master of ceremonies. Deacons Dan Goebel of Granville and David Lopez of Sioux City assisted at the altar.

“Because of your teachers and administrators in the Catholic schools you go to, we have great hope for the future,” he said. “You are a sign of joy. You are a sign of God’s presence in the world.”

The bishop extended gratitude to the Catholic schoolteachers and asked them all to stand up to be recognized. The educators received a round of applause.

Bishop Nickless took time to explain some symbols of a bishop.

“One of the first things you may have noticed is this pointy hat,” he said. Asking if anyone knew what it was called, a large group of them called out “miter.” One student even knew that the front and back sides stood for the Old and New Testaments, representing the bishop as a teacher of Scripture.

The bishop explained the zucchetto served as a symbol of his ordination and the crozier is like a shepherd’s staff, because another word for bishop is shepherd.

“A shepherd takes care of sheep. It’s the job of the bishop to make sure no one wanders away from the faith because it is such a great gift,” said Bishop Nickless, who noted the other end of the staff was used to poke and prod those who might be getting lazy serving the Lord.

The bishop told them his primary job was to get them to heaven.

“Thank goodness I have good parents, good teachers in Catholic schools and good priests to help,” Bishop Nickless said.

He then called three students up to the front of the church – Corey Dettmann of St. Mary School in Humboldt, Meredith Baker of Sacred Heart School in Spencer and Ashton Budden of Spalding Catholic in Granville.

Bishop Nickless asked them what they would tell others about why they should consider going to a Catholic school.

Budden pointed out they get to learn more about the faith and participate in the sacraments.

“Uniforms aren’t that bad. No one can make fun of your clothes, because you are wearing the same thing,” said Baker, who added you can express your faith in many different ways such as service projects.

Dettmann noted he has learned a lot of his faith at the Catholic school such as more about Mary, Joseph and Jesus – the holy family.

Bishop Nickless told the students that if they ever go to a confirmation, he always wants people to listen carefully to the Scripture readings because that is how God speaks to us. With that in mind, he asked for volunteers to recap the highlights.

The bishop then assigned homework.

“When you get home, I want you to give them (parents) a hug and kiss and tell them, ‘Thank you for sending you to a Catholic school,’” he said.

Bishop Nickless then asked all the boys to stand if they ever had thought about being a priest and he asked the girls to stand if they had thought about becoming a religious sister.

“Thank you for thinking about it and praying about it,” he said.

Lillian Sloan, a fifth-grader from Sacred Heart School in Boone, said she liked seeing the students from all of the other schools and didn’t realize so many schools would be there. This was her first visit to the cathedral; she thought the church was really pretty.

Prior to the start of Mass, Dan Ryan, Ed.D., superintendent of Catholic schools, addressed the students.

“I want you to look around and notice the different colored shirts, uniforms, because we have 16 schools represented,” he told the students. “It is not often when you are in a big diocese like this to all come together in the same place. It’s important to realize we are all part of the diocese, working for the same mission.”

Ryan pointed out that gathering for Mass was very fitting as the Eucharist is the summit of the Catholic faith.

As Mass drew to a close, Bishop Nickless asked the congregation to give Ryan a round of applause for his work with the schools. He also pointed out that this would be the superintendent’s final Fifth Grade Mass in the diocese as Ryan was taking a new position in the Diocese of Des Moines.

Following the liturgy some schools opted to get tours of the choir loft to get an up-close view of the pipe organ.