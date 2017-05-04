Father Roder, Maggie Steinkamp recognized by Iowa Knights

By RENEE WEBB

rwebb@catholicglobe.org

Two from the Diocese of Sioux City were honored at the state convention for the Iowa Knights of Columbus held April 7-9 in Dubuque.

Maggie Steinkamp, a parishioner of St. Joseph Parish of Wall Lake, was awarded the 2017 Youth of the Year for the diocese and Father Terry Roder received the 2017 Diocesan Chaplain of the Year.

“I was very excited and honored to hear that I had received this award,” said Steinkamp, who is a senior at Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll. She was nominated to receive this award by St. Mary’s Council 10464 of Sac City.

Father Roder, pastor at St. Mary Parish in Alton, St. Joseph Parish in Granville and St. Anthony Parish in Hospers, was nominated by Knights Council 3810 of the Pilgrim Cluster.

“When they called to inform me of the award I thought, ‘What have I done to deserve this?’” he said. “I was surprised; just thought I was doing what I could to be there for the Knights – being present at their meetings and supporting their activities.”

While he was honored to receive the award, Father Roder commended the Knights for what they give back to the parish, the community and the world.

Steinkamp is active in her parish as a cantor and guitarist. She is also a member of the CYO program, choir and assists with the children’s choir. One of Steinkamp’s big accomplishments has been a cookbook she put together to raise funds to benefit Mary’s Choice and their pro-life efforts.

“I put this cookbook together back in 2013 in the spring of my 8th grade year,” she noted. “I remember being a little overwhelmed with the whole idea, but I knew a project like this would be worth it in the end because of the chance that I could help expectant mothers. I still promote the cookbook today by selling them to my teachers at school and by going to different parishes every once in a while to sell them after weekend Masses.”

In four years, the cookbook has raised more than $17,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Mary’s Choice. Along with raising funds, the cookbook has helped to raise awareness about and spread the pro-life message.

“This project has been worthy because of all the money raised which helps young mothers who have chosen not to have an abortion,” Steinkamp said. “I will never know the number of babies saved and the number of families who have chosen life, but it has had a positive impact on the health of numerous mothers and babies who chose life instead of death.”

As a chaplain, Father Roder provides advice and guidance to the Knights from a spiritual and religious point of view. He also informs the group of the needs of the parish or individuals whom the Knights may assist.

The priest encouraged the Knights to hold an event called Shepherd’s Table that provides food to the poor and socialization. Father Roder was also supportive of the local council starting fish fries in Lent of 2016, with proceeds benefiting Catholic school.

Steinkamp, whose grandfather is a Knight, noted she has supported the KCs by attending the various breakfasts and other activities they have held throughout the county.

Father Roder, who pointed out he is a 4th decree Knight, became a Knight when he was a seminarian. His father was a Knight in Remsen.

“The Knights are gentlemen who wish to grow in their faith and to work together for the betterment of the church and God’s kingdom,” he said. “The brotherhood the Knights share with each other help them to be a better person whether it is as a husband, brother, son or a better Catholic. They help with the building up of families as well as each other.”

In addition to helping those less fortunate, Father Roder likes how the men get involved in promoting the pro-life message through signs and support of Mary’s Choice in Sioux City. In their area they have even added signage with the Hail Mary.

“The Knights – along with other Catholic organizations for men and women – also provide an opportunity to develop their leadership skills to take on some of the mission of the church to make the love of Christ visible in acts of charity, reaching out to others or just in taking a stand on an issue,” he said. “They help make the presence of Christ known where they live as families, where they work.”