Diocesan priest receives award for priestly service

By RENEE WEBB

rwebb@catholicglobe.org

Following a year filled with hospitalizations, surgeries and continued therapy, a priest of the Diocese of Sioux City was recently recognized at A Celebration of Priesthood held in Omaha, Neb.

Father Patrick O’Kane received the Pope John Paul II Award for Priestly Service from the Institute of Priestly Formation at its annual banquet on April 20.

“The award recognizes priests whose lives testify to exemplary lives of priestly service,” noted Father Richard Gabuzda, executive director of the institute.

Father O’Kane, who most recently served as pastor of parishes in Onawa, Salix and Blencoe, took a disability medical leave of absence from ministry about a year ago.

“I was very humbled and at the same time very honored to receive this award, considering those who have received it in previous years and those they had to choose from,” he said.

Father O’Kane expressed gratitude that so many friends, family, priest friends and Bishop Walker Nickless could attend the celebration.

“Father O’Kane has generously exercised his priesthood in many different ways as a priest in the Diocese of Sioux City,” noted Father Gabuzda. “He has also been of great assistance to the Institute for Priestly Formation in a variety of ways including serving as a spiritual director in numerous programs as well as helping us develop a process of curriculum review for our various courses and programs.”

The diocesan priest pointed out he was introduced to the institute by Father Kevin Richter of Le Mars about 15 years ago.

“Spiritual directors help the person they are directing see how God is working in their lives,” explained Father O’Kane, who continues to offer spiritual direction to priests and lay people. “It helps them understand the relationship they have with God to not only cultivate it but make it much richer.”

About a year ago, Father O’Kane had his left leg amputated and part of his right foot due to complications of diabetes. He does dialysis three times a week.

Father O’Kane, 67, was informed that part of the reason he received the award for priestly service was “for the way in which I have handled the suffering.”

He pointed out that the challenges of his medical conditions have enriched his spiritual direction skills because he can empathize with others who have their own suffering.

“The suffering helped me become closer to Christ,” said Father O’Kane, who will celebrate 40 years of priesthood in June. “As a result, I have grown in my relationship with the Lord and my understanding of what he has called me to be in priesthood. I really have an appreciation of the gifts God has given me and I can still be a priest.”

Father O’Kane, who also serves on the institute’s Mission Advisory Council, continues to minister at the institute. This summer he will serve as a spiritual director at a nine-week summer program for seminarians at the institute.

In addition to receiving the annual award for priestly service, Father O’Kane was also recognized during the banquet as part of the St. John Paul II Fund for Priests, which honors priests while helping to financially support the mission of IPF. He is now among the priests who will be honored and prayed for by the institute as a yearly celebration.