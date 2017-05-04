GLOBE CHRONICLES: ARCHIVES FROM THE WEEKS OF May 1-15 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

Compiled by Julie Pravacek.

This Globe Chronicle is taken from the weeks of May 1-15

10 years ago – 2007

Maryhill – The Most Reverend R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City has signed a decree formally suppressing the canonical entity of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Maryhill, Cherokee County, Iowa. The rural church, located about seven miles from Cherokee, was leveled during a storm on Aug. 1, 2006. The decision not to rebuild was made in November of 2006.

Sioux City – Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Sioux City Diocese recently announced the recipients of the 2007 Bishop’s Scholarship. Alyssa Langel of Remsen, Iowa and Rose Crimmins of Fort Dodge are this year’s winners.

Humboldt – Nick Berte, a member of Humboldt’s Boy Scout Troop 108, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor held May 6 at Faith United Methodist Church in Humboldt. This parishioner of St. Mary’s Parish in Humboldt is the son of Jerry and Kalene Berte of Humboldt.

25 years ago – 1992

Boone – Duc Nguyen, son of Cay and Huyen Nguyen of Boone, will graduate from Divine Word College, Epworth on May 9. Nguyen will receive a bachelor of arts degree in sociology. Divine Word College is the only Catholic college in the United States devoted to preparing young men to be missionaries.

Sioux City – Six men will be ordained permanent deacons for the Diocese of Sioux City by Bishop Lawrence D. Soens on Saturday, May 23. The men to be ordained at the 2 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City, are: Gerald Bertrand of Marcus; Frank Dunn of Graettinger; Anthony Reuter of Carroll; and Ronald Pietz, Larry Sitzman and Robert Wiskus, all of Sioux City.

Marcus – Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Bindner of Marcus, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 22 with a Mass at 4 p.m. at Holy Name Church, with Father Tony Pick, a nephew, concelebrating. Open house will be at the parish hall from 7 to 9 p.m.

50 years ago – 1967

Sioux City – Announcement has been made by the Most Rev. Joseph M. Mueller, D.D. Bishop of the Sioux City Diocese of the appointment of the Rt. Rev. Msgr. Joseph E. Tolan, Humboldt, as province representative in Region VI of the Diocesan Section of the National Youth Department, United States Catholic Conference and subsequently member of the Advisory Board to the Director of this Department.

Carroll – A former high school and college wrestling champion, Dee Brainerd, has been hired as head wrestling coach at Kuemper High School, Father Thomas M. Donahoe, superintendent, announced recently.

Sioux City – Msgr. Newman Flanagan acknowledges Sister Jordan Dahm’s announcement that the fine arts center at Briar Cliff will be called the Newman Flanagan Fine Arts Center.