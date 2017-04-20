Jubilarians to be recognized at Mass May 1 in Storm Lake

Jubilarians to be recognized at Mass May 1 in Storm Lake 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

Seven priests of the Diocese of Sioux City are celebrating milestone jubilees this year. The priest jubilarians will be honored during Mass on May 1 at St. Mary Church in Storm Lake.

Marking 50th anniversaries are Fathers Gerald Feierfeil, Robert Leiting, Anthony Pick, Dale Reiff and James Smith. Celebrating 25th anniversaries are Fathers Mark Stoll and Christian Van Oosbree

50th anniversaries

Father Gerald Feierfeil, a native of Sioux City and graduate of Heelan High School, attended Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse, Wis.; Loras College in Dubuque and Mount St. Bernard Seminary/Aquinas Institute of Theology in Dubuque. He earned a master’s in education at Creighton University in Omaha.

He was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 1967, at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.

Father Feierfeil has served at Bishop Heelan High School, Sioux City; Bishop Garrigan High School, Algona; St. Joseph Parish, Struble; Gehlen Catholic High School, Le Mars; St. Benedict Parish, Kossuth County; Sacred Heart Parish, Boone and Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Parish, Sioux City.

Father Robert Leiting, a native of Carroll and graduate of Kuemper High School, attended Loras College, Dubuque; North American College/Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome and Mount St. Bernard Seminary, Dubuque.

He was ordained on June 3, 1967 at Cathedral of the Epiphany.

Father Leiting served at Sacred Heart Parish, Spencer; St. Rose of Lima Parish, Denison; Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City; St. Thomas Parish, Emmetsburg; St. Patrick Parish, Sheldon; Resurrection Parish, Pocahontas; St. Mary Parish, Oto; St. Mary Parish, Dow City; St. Mary Parish, Pomeroy and St. Anthony Hospital, Carroll as well as ministry outside the diocese at St. Mary Parish in Guttenberg, Archdiocese of Dubuque.

Father Anthony Pick, a native of Alton and graduate of St. Mary’s, attended Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse, Wisc.; Loras College in Dubuque and Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. He earned a master’s in education from Creighton University in Omaha.

Father Pick was ordained June 3, 1967, at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.

He has served at Sacred Heart Parish and St. Edmond High School, Fort Dodge; St. Joseph Parish, Le Mars; Kuemper High School, Carroll; Assumption Parish, Emmetsburg; Sacred Heart Parish, Boone; St. Patrick on the Lizard; Holy Rosary Parish, Fort Dodge; St. John Parish, Gilmore City; Holy Family Parish, Lidderdale; Sacred Heart Parish, Sutherland; St. Anthony Parish, Primghar; St. Louis Parish, Royal; St. Mary Parish, Everly; Annunciation Parish, Coon Rapids; St. Joseph Parish, Dedham and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, Glidden. He also served as the diocesan secretary of the National Catholic Rural Life Office and as chaplain of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.

Father Dale E. Reiff, a native of Carroll and graduate of Kuemper High School, attended Pontifical College Josephinum, Columbus, Ohio; Immaculate Conception (Mo.) Seminary and Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque.

He was ordained on Sept. 23, 1967, at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Carroll.

Father Reiff served at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Denison; St. Cecelia Parish, Algona; St. Joseph Parish, Le Mars; St. Lawrence Parish, Carroll; St. Benedict Parish, Kossuth County; St. Catherine Parish, Oyens; St. John Parish, Gilmore City; St. Patrick on the Lizard; St. Margaret Parish, Rolfe; St. Joseph Parish, Dedham; St. Joseph Parish, Duncombe; St. John Parish, Vincent; St. Matthew Parish, Clare; St. Joseph Parish, Barnum; St. Augustine Parish, Halbur; Sacred Heart Parish, Templeton and Holy Angels Parish, Roselle.

Father James R. Smith, a native of Early and graduate of Sacred Heart High School, attended Loras College, Dubuque; Mount St. Bernard Seminary, Dubuque, and was awarded a master’s in theology Aquinas Institute of Theology in Dubuque. He also earned a master’s in education from Creighton University in Omaha.

He was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 1967, at Cathedral of the Epiphany.

Father Smith has served at Bishop Garrigan High School, Algona; St. Lawrence Parish, Carroll; Kuemper High School, Carroll; St. Benedict Parish, Kossuth County; St. John the Baptist, Bancroft; Immaculate Conception, Cherokee; St. John Parish, Quimby; St. Bernard Parish, Breda and St. Mary Parish, Spirit Lake.

25th anniversaries

Father Mark J. Stoll, a native of Hospers and graduate of Spalding High School in Granville, is pastor of St. Bernard Parish in Breda, St. John Parish in Arcadia and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish. He attended Loras College, Dubuque and St. Meinrad (Ind.) School of Theology. He also completed canon law studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. This summer he has been assigned to serve as parochial vicar of the parishes serving Carroll County.

He was ordained to the priesthood on June 13, 1992, at Cathedral of the Epiphany.

Father Stoll has served at St. Mary Parish, Storm Lake; Corpus Christi Parish, Fort Dodge; St. Joseph Parish, Schaller; St. Joseph Parish, Neptune; Assumption Parish, Merrill; St. Joseph Parish, Ellendale; Immaculate Conception Parish, Moville; St. Michael Parish, Kingsley; St. John Parish, Onawa; St. Joseph Parish, Salix and St. Bernard Parish, Blencoe. He has also served as a judge with the diocesan tribunal and vice chancellor of the diocese.

Father Christian Van Osbree, a native of Emmetsburg, attended Loras College, Dubuque and St. Meinrad (Ind.) School of Theology.

He was ordained June 13, 1992 at Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.

Father Van Osbree has served at St. Lawrence Parish, Carroll; Immaculate Conception Parish, Sioux City; Sacred Heart Parish, Fort Dodge and team ministry for parishes serving Webster County.

Deacon recognition

The Mass will recognize the service of the following deacons: 25 years – Gerald Bertrand, Larry Sitzmann, Ron Pietz, Greg Sampson and Ron Forrest; 35 years – Jeff Gallagher.