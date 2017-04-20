Spalding Gala sets record

Spalding Stampede was the theme for Spalding Catholic School’s 26th annual Gala, held on Feb. 4 at the Hospers Community Center. A generous crowd of supporters, many dressed in their western gear, gathered for the fundraiser.

Attendees enjoyed a sit-down meal, followed by a live action and prize drawings. Students, staff and community members donated a large assortment of items that were part of both the silent and live auctions. Each grade, from kindergarten to eighth grade, handcrafted items that were a big hit with parents and grandparents in the live auction. The traditional Spalding street sign was also part of the night and was named in memory of Father Bob Hoefler, a 1965 graduate of Spalding Catholic.

Throughout the auction, a table draw-down took place followed by the ticket drawings. A total of $5,500 in prizes was awarded in the drawings, with a majority of that being donated back.

Following the auction, the crowd closed out the evening with dancing and conversation with fellow supporters.

“The committee really outdid themselves, so as a result of their hard work, the turn-out was tremendous and the feedback was very positive,” said Deacon Dan Goebel, development director at Spalding. “We are so blessed to have such a passionate and caring community of supporters.”

The event grossed more than $72,000, a new record amount.