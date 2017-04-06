What’s your view of a slice of heaven?

Two men who hadn’t seen each other for many years met in an airport, and in the course of conversation, one man asked the other, “How’s your wife?”
“She’s in heaven,” replied the friend.
“Oh, I’m sorry,” he said, then, he realized that wasn’t the thing to say, so he added, “I mean I’m glad.” And that was even worse. So he finally came out with, “Well, I’m surprised.”
What is your view of heaven? Something we look forward to, but not just yet? Does your view of heaven match with the Scripture reading, a place where there is always a feast of rich food and choice wines (Isaiah 25:6)?
Sometimes, we encounter a sliver of heaven when we meet an old friend who was our “best-est” friend many years ago.
But this time I’m speaking of an item that brought comfort and a slice of heaven to so many residents here at Holy Spirit Retirement Home, especially those confined to their room and or bed because of illness or accident.
What is it?
It is a tiny switch located in our chapel, by one of our holy water fonts. When one of our Holy Spirit Sisters flipped this switch in an upward fashion, and a resident was already watching EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network), their television station was immediately transferred to our chapel where the Mass was about to begin. They could hear and see everything that the congregation viewed. After Mass, Sister flipped the switch down and the station reverted back to EWTN.
Sadly, the cable television gremlin (gremlin: an imaginary mischievous being regarded as responsible for an unexplained problem or fault, especially a mechanical or electronic one) fouled things up, and now we cannot view chapel Mass on our room televisions.
One way to engage in Catholic evangelization is to make the Mass available to the sick and infirm here.
Lent started on March 1, Ash Wednesday, with the plea, “Return to me with your whole heart,” and Easter begins on Sunday, April 16, with: “This man God raised on the third day and granted that he be visible, not to all the people, but to us.”
Isn’t there someone who can help our shut-ins to go to the House of the Lord again? Will we be surprised?
Father Dennis Meinen serves as chaplain at Holy Spirit Retirement Home, Sioux City, for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in the diocese and Calix for Siouxland, and Faithful Friar of the Garrigan 4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, Sioux City.
What’s your view of a slice of heaven?
