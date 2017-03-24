Katie (LeFebvre) Borkowski is a reporter for The Catholic Globe and has been with the paper since 2002.

Related Posts

Nation World April 7, 2016

FDA expands RU-486 use

By Dennis Sadowski Catholic News Service WASHINGTON (CNS) — Pro-life advocates expressed dismay with new Food and Drug Administration guidelines…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>