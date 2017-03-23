Schools participate in World Water Day ‘Blue Out’

By JOANNE FOX

joannef@scdiocese.org

In order to create an awareness of global water issues, Mater Dei School in Sioux City has challenged other Catholic schools to recognize World Water Day, March 22, as a “Blue Out.”

According to Julie Tebbe of Sioux City, a member of the charism team with the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, this event celebrates the gift of clean water that can sometimes be taken for granted.

“Mater Dei School is encouraging students and staff to wear blue this day and make a free-will donation to support the Sister Water Project,” she said. “The money raised by the participating schools will be given to the sisters for this project which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.”

Seven schools have accepted the challenge. They are: Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools (Heelan High School, Holy Cross, Mater Dei and Sacred Heart); Sacred Heart, Spencer; Algona Garrigan Elementary School and St. Mary School, Humboldt.

“Mater Dei School and Sacred Heart in Spencer are making the Sister Water Project their focus for the entire Lenten season in addition to the Blue Out challenge day,” Tebbe added.

The Sisters of St. Francis, with support from their associates, launched the Sister Water Project in 2006 to bring safe water to villages in Tanzania and Honduras, explained Tebbe.

“In villages where there is no well or clean water, women and girls must travel many miles by foot to carry water to the villages and the ripple effect of this is that girls do not have the opportunity to attend school,” she said. “In villages where clean drinking water is available, girls are free to be educated and to help their families rise out of poverty.”

The Sister Water Project has completed or restored 130 well projects in Tanzania and 20 water systems in Honduras.

Information is available through the Sisters of St. Francis website: http://www.osfdbq.org/sister-water-project/. Tebbe is available during the Lenten season to give a 30-minute presentation on the Sister Water Project. Questions may be directed to her at tebbej@osfdbq.org.