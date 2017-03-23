Three from diocese inducted into Hall of Fame 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

By KATIE BORKOWSKI

This winter sports season brought at least three Iowa Hall of Fame inductees from the Diocese of Sioux City.

Girls’ basketball

Former Sioux City Bishop Heelan High School basketball stand-out Carli Tritz was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall of Fame during halftime of the Class 4A state championship game on March 4.

“It’s a huge honor and it’s very humbling,” said Tritz. “Iowa has a great tradition of girls’ basketball – so many players go on to play after high school and as a college coach now, I know how much we recruit here and love the Iowa girl. To be in the category of so many great players is something I take very seriously and am super excited about.”

Tritz, who played at Heelan from 2006 to 2010, averaged 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 6.1 steals per game as a Heelan senior. She led the state with an outstanding .659 field goal percentage while leading the Crusaders to their second state championship in three seasons. Heelan won the Class 3A title in 2008, when Tritz was a sophomore, finished runner-up in 2009, then won the state championship again in 2010. She was named Miss Iowa Basketball in 2010.

Other notable achievements for Tritz include the most points scored in one season 610, the most points scored in a game was 35 v. South Sioux City her junior year. She was a career assists leader and career steals leader at Heelan.

After high school, Tritz played basketball at Creighton University from 2010 to 2014. She is now the video coordinator at Creighton and coaching is a part of her job.

Basketball coach

Tom Betz, director of advancement at Heelan, was inducted into the Iowa Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame on March 11. He coached at Heelan for 14 seasons from 2001 to 2015. He resigned after the 2014/2015 season.

“I am not only humbled by the recognition, but more so by all of you who reached out to me,” said Betz. “It means so much. I was privileged to coach fantastic players and to do it alongside my fellow coaches who are like brothers to me made it even better. The honor I received is really about all of them and the coaches before me at Heelan who created a culture of excellence – Ray Nacke, Dick Collins and Doug Moody.”

During his coaching career, Betz had a record of 264-83 (.761) in 14 seasons. He led the Crusaders to 12 district titles and to the state tournament seven times (’02, ’07, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11 and ’12) including three state titles, two state runners-up and one third place. Over a dozen of his players went on to play in college including seven Division I players – Nate Funk, Dylan Grimsley, John Daniels, Clint Sargent, Christopher Rickert, Brennan Cougill and Zach McCabe.

As a coach, Betz said he enjoyed “the kids – all of them meant so much to me.”

Betz made sure to point out, “It takes a special wife to be a coach. So much sacrifice. I was blessed with that with my wife Julie.”

Golf coach

Former Carroll Kuemper golf coach, Larry Clark, was inducted into the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Hall of Fame.

“I’m crazy about golf myself,” said Clark. “I coached for 24 years. It was a lot of fun. The Hall of Fame is the icing on the cake.”

Clark spent 31 years in Iowa working for the Social Security Administration moving from city to city. His last assignment was Carroll and he retired in 1992.

When Leon Muhlbauer was introducing Clark, he pointed out Clark spent time at the Carroll Country Club teaching his kids, grandkids and some of their friends golf.

“Mike Barrett noticed coach (Clark) and knowing Kuemper was going to need a golf coach, he recommended Coach Clark to the AD,” said Muhlbauer, current assistant golf coach at Kuemper. “According to AD Dan Balk, it was an easy hire and the best decision he ever made.”

Clark coached at Kuemper for 24 years from 1989 to 2012. He had three grandsons on the team over those years, and noted, “that was something special.”

Clark led the Knights to 11 Hawkeye Ten Conference titles in 19 years and 19 CYO titles. He also took the team to 13 state meets with runner-ups in 1998, 2001 and 2012 and state champions in 1995, 2009, 2010 and 2011.

He received IHSAA coach of the year in 2009, CYO Coach of the year seven times and the Msgr. Joseph E. Tolan Award in 2010.

Clark and his wife have been married for 55 years and have four children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.