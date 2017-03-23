Seminarian Speaks: Zach Jones

This is part of a continuing series introducing the seminarians of the Diocese of Sioux City to readers of The Catholic Globe. If you would like to adopt a seminarian – either with prayers or care packages – contact Father Shane Deman at demans@scdiocese.org or (712) 233-7522.

Name: Zach Jones

Home Parish: St. Joseph’s, Milford

Son of: Chris and Connie Jones

High School graduate: Okoboji High School Class of 2012

University: Augustana University, Sioux Falls, Class of 2016, degrees in mathematics and sociology

Name of seminary currently attending: Kenrick-Glennon Seminary, St. Louis, Mo.

Year in seminary: Pre-Theology I

To what or whom do you attribute your interest in the priesthood: Father Kevin O’Dell of Sioux Falls was in charge of the Catholic Ministry at Augustana and he had a huge influence on me along with Father Tom Flanagan in Milford. Along with that, my participation in Totus Tuus in the Sioux Falls Diocese really immersed me in the Catholic faith and made me love and appreciate the faith immensely.

Coke or Pepsi: Coke

Most important thing you have learned in seminary: The importance of prayer. Every other aspect of your life will flow from your prayer life, and not just as a priest or seminarian, but as any member of the church. God desires to speak to you in prayer and your heart desires to be with him.

Pancakes or French toast: Pancakes

Most used app on your phone: Sadly, it’s most likely Facebook.

Three characteristics of a joyful priest: Prayerful, communal and compassionate

Saint you pray to and why: I have two and they are actually only Blessed, but Blessed Karl Leisner and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati. Both of them desired so much to live out God’s will in whatever way they were called and both did it with so much love and joy even through Leisner’s suffering in a concentration camp and Frassati’s suffering through polio. Both had a love for those around them that well surpassed their selfish wants or desires. They always put God and others first.

GM or Ford: I have no clue.

Bible story that most resonates with you: The road to Emmaus. Jesus walks alongside of us in every part of every day of our lives, but it is usually not until later that we realize how big of a role he has played and how joyful we are when we are in his presence. “Were not our hearts burning within us” (Luke 24:32)

Guilty-pleasure food: I love ramen noodles. I could have a million dollars and still eat ramen at least once a week.

What is something about you people would be surprised to learn: I have a strange fear of geese. They are mean, aggressive and stupid and I hate them.